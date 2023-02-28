Exorde (EXD) Unveils Decentralized Solution to Address Internet Misinformation

Exorde (EXD), a novel decentralized project, combines use of Ethereum's L2 network SKALE (SKALE), distributed storage platform Filecoin (FIL) and Interplanetary File System (IPFS) to address internet fakes in the Web3 era.

Exorde (EXD) launches to combat misinformation on web

Image by Exorde

Introduced in Q3, 2022, Exorde (EXD) is a decentralized data network focused on using blockchain and IPFS instruments to address fake information distribution on the internet. It works on top of SKALE, a Layer 2 solution on top of Ethereum (ETH), and one of the first zero-gas EVM networks.

Image by Exorde

Exorde (EXD) indexes and analyzes data from publicly available internet sources in an automated manner. It tracks information streams from both websites and social media platforms. As a result, Exorde (EXD) removes the "centralization bias" of previous-gen news networks and information databases.

The platform is backed by a solid and passionate community of enthusiasts from around the globe: more than 70,000 contributors are working on updating and supporting this database in various languages. The data is then processed by a Natural Language Processing AI instrument that can determine people's reactions to different events by studying online sentiment.

Ads Ads

This, in turn, allows the Exorde (EXD) team to create a decentralized, unbiased dataset with the assistance of the latest AI and ML development. To fuel its technical design, Exorde (EXD) uses Fliecoin (FIL), the largest decentralized data storage platform of Web3 and IPFS, a global tamper-proof data platform.

From fair market forecasts to e-reputation

During months of its stress testing, Exorde (EXD) proved itself to be a reliable source of information for various B2B and B2C use cases. For instance, it helps to disclose and combat manipulations in asset price prediction. In the crypto, FX and commodities segments, Exorde (EXD) provides its customers with balanced and reliable price predictions with no ads or hidden asset promotion. Price fluctuations are predicted by a combination of Big Data and AI instruments.

Exorde's (EXD) e-reputation module can help businesses and individuals to get all information about their counterparties as well as to track and manage their own online reputation. E-reputation scoring is applicable to organizations, brands, events, trends and so on. Basically, it retrieves and analyzes the information from various social media platforms. Besides checking the e-reputation in general, Exorde (EXD) can analyze public sentiment.

Also, Exorde (EXD) can research global trends by retrieving data about searching the activity of internet users. Exorde's (EXD) search technologies can track and analyze data from various viewpoints to protect clients from echo bubbles. Unlike traditional search engines, the Web Analysis tool by Exorde (EXD) "sees" all information from different sources without the limitations of centralized tooling.

Image by Exorde

EXD token sale is up and running, first listing date set for March 10

To underpin the tokenomic design of its platform, Exorde team issued a core utility, a governance token on Ethereum, EXD. Its total maximum supply is capped at 200 million tokens; 34% of them are allocated for in-protocol rewards. The initial token allocation will be distributed between ecosystem participants, investors, early contributors and so on.

EXD rewards will support various activities within the ecosystem including protocol fees, bounty rewards, staking and so on. EXD bonuses will be awarded to ecosystem enthusiasts for performing various tasks designed to keep the integrity and decentralization of Exorde (EXD) mechanisms.

Exorde (EXD) launched its testnet after raising $2.5 million in a closed private round. Now, the open public sale of EXD is running for all interested Web3 enthusiasts. EXD public sale token allocation is split into three tiers: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The tokens are being released in accordance with the "first come-first served" principle.

Tier 1 participants are able to join, spending $0.33 per EXD; only the first 500,000 EXD tokens are available for this option. Tier 2 investors will need to pay $0.34 per EXD; 1,500,000 EXD coins will be released in this phase. Meanwhile, the majority of tokens (10 million EXD tokens) will be released at $0.35 per EXD.

BREAKING NEWS! #Exorde has its official #token listing date set for March 10th 2023. More news to follow, but this means that the launch sale will be ending sooner than expected. If you’re reading this before March 10, go to https://t.co/lxzdWQzBUs to buy tokens at launch price. pic.twitter.com/1MsMgpzo1D — Exorde (@ExordeLabs) February 27, 2023

Exorde (EXD) public sale started on Ethereum (ETH) on Feb. 15, 2023, and will be running until March 10. The first listing of EXD tokens is expected immediately after the public sale campaign.

In the upcoming Q2, 2023, Exorde (EXD) will finally be released in mainnet to provide all of its users with unbiased and up-to-date information from various sources.