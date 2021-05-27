Ex-Chainlink (LINK) Evan Cheng Joins PARSIQ as Advisor

PARSIQ data management platform announces meaningful addition to its advisory board. Industry veteran Evan Cheng joins the project as investor and advisor

Blockchain data monitoring platform PARSIQ shares details of meaningful addition to its advisory board ahead of significant integrations and releases.

Digital veterans join crypto: Introducing Evan Cheng

According to the press release shared with U.Today, veteran of the IT industry Evan Cheng joins PARSIQ as strategic investor and technical advisor.

Image by PARSIQ

Prior to joining the blockchain sphere, Evan Cheng spent more than ten years working at Apple. His most recent titles were director of engineering, programming languages and runtimes for Facebook and Novi research head.

Mr. Cheng also worked as an advisor to groundbreaking blockchain projects, including decentralized oracles network Chainlink (LINK) and high-performance decentralized product Zilliqa (ZIL).

Mr. Cheng outlined the particular importance of PARSIQ for the progress of the entire blockchain segment:

Blockchain data & analytics is a rapidly growing field, supported by the increasing usage and popularity of projects in this space. PARSIQ stands out among its peers by enabling programmable triggers on top of streaming data with high precision and high availability. PARSIQ is a game changer and I’m thrilled to be working with the team as a strategic investor and technical advisor.

Advancing data management in blockchain with PARSIQ

The PARSIQ team claimed that crucial integrations with cross-chain systems are to be announced soon.

PARSIQ should be referred to as a blockchain monitoring and workflow optimization instrument that serves as a multi-level bridge between blockchains and off-chain applications.

The PARSIQ team utilizes its own programming language, ParsiQL. It serves for the development of blockchain data monitoring tools across multiple decentralized platforms.