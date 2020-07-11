Tweet-based article

Ethereum Sees Inflow of New Investors as Its Wallet Fundamentals Reach New ATHs

Glassnode analytics provider says that the amount of new Ethereum holders has surged along with new ATHs reached by the ETH wallet fundamentals
According to the recent data revealed by the Glassnode analytics agency, the second biggest cryptocurrency Ethereum has hit some new all-time highs regarding its wallets.

Number of new investors surges to an ATH

As per the chart from Glassnode, the amount of non-zero ETH wallets has surged by 1,069 in less than one day.

The number of these wallets has hit an ATH of 43,176,135 compared to the previous high of 43,175,066 registered earlier today.

ETH 1+, 0.1+, 100+ addresses reach new ATHs

Glassnode also revealed that new ATHs have been reached in the number of wallets holding 1+ ETH and 0.1+ ETH, which signifies the fact that new investors are uying Ethereum in small amounts and ETH adoption is expanding.

On July 9, a new ATH was reached by the number of addresses holding 100+ ETH.

Ethereum issues remain

Bitcoin maximalists keep expressing their dissatisfaction with Ethereum on the fundamental levels. One of those is the fact that the devs keep delaying the implementation of the major upgrade Ethereum 2.0.

The ‘Bitcoin extremist’, former Bitrefill CCO, John Carvalho recently took to Twitter to reveal his list of Ethereum drawbacks.

