Ethereum Price to Hit $195, Whale Moves 45,000 ETH from Bithumb

Ethereum, the second most popular crypto coin, created by Vitalik Buterin, is sitting at $181 at the time of writing. Since ETH fell from $184 to $112 on March 13 along with the Bitcoin price crash, it has just about managed to recover its previous high.

However, traders say they can see a bearish divergence on the ETH/USD graph at the moment and are expecting the coin to decline. Still, one of them believes this decline will likely be followed by a bullish reversal.

‘Bearish divergence identified’

A twitter user going by the name of ‘JOKER’ has tweeted that he has detected a bearish divergence on the ETH/USD chart.

“ETHUSD chart, a #bearish divergence is identified. The RSI formed lower highs as #ETH pumps further. Consider a bearish divergence as a party comes to an end, the DJ is leaving, food is stall, drinks are gone, ppl are leaving ....”

@TraderEscobar says that every bounce ETH has been making seems weaker than the one before. There is no sign, the trader elaborates, that the crypto pair ETH/USD has broken out of the major downtrend.

The nearest long position he considers is $40-50 by EOY.

“ETH/USD 1W TF. As is evident, every bounce is getting weaker. Nothing about this structure to suggest we have broken macro downtrend. I believe we will range for some time, we can make money shorting and longing but my long term Ethereum target is $40-$50 by EOY.”

‘We can expect up move to $195’

‘ArShevelev’ has posted his analysis on TradingView. The trader believes that ETH is going to decline to $175-$176 and then surge into the $195 area.

“Price action near previous resistance at 176 and will take another try to break it. While we see more bullish setups on the crypto-market, we can expect up move to $195 or close to it.”

Crypto whale moves 45,000 ETH

As is clear from data by Glassnode, a short while ago, a crypto whale was spotted moving 45,000 Ether from the South-Korea-based Bithumb crypto exchange. This amount totals $8,272,501. The name of the holder or the destination of this transfer is unknown, since the ETH was moved to an anonymous wallet.