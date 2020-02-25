Ethereum Price at Risk of Drop, Traders Go Bearish on ETH

Ethereum started well in February surging above the $200 level after prior trading in the lows. Many investors, including ConsenSys co-founder Joseph Lubin, are bullish on Ether.
The community is putting their hopes in the growth of DeFi – as of the start of February, the amount of ETH locked in DeFi apps totaled almost $1 billion. Besides, Ethereum 2.0 is in the pipeline.
Now, however, traders are looking at Ethereum charts and expect the second largest currency to decline.
‘Looks like $ETH wants to break down.’
Swing trader Jonny Moe has shared an ETH/BTC chart and says that the pair appears to be ready to break downwards. Previously, however, he tweeted that ETH was ‘working on an ascending triangle.’
‘Look for renewed $ETHBTC sell interest.’
Crypto trader Joel Kruger tells his followers that ETH has been performing better than Bitcoin in recent sessions. However, he says, Ether is running the risk of a pullback, so traders may want to ‘look for renewed $ETHBTC sell interest.’
#Eth has been outperforming #Bitcoin in recent sessions, but in a risk off backdrop, look for renewed $ETHBTC sell interest. #coronavirus #tokenomics— Joel Kruger (@JoelKruger) February 24, 2020
A bullish take on ETH
Trader ‘CryptoWolf’ has recently been bullish on Ethereum. He remains optimistic, tweeting that the ETH/BTC pair is still very much undervalued. ‘CryptoWolf’ believes that at some point soon Ether may put up a 10x price surge – to the $539 area.
ETH trading volume soars 4x
As earlier reported by U.Today, trader Alex Kruger shared with his followers that over the last week he noticed a 4x increase in Ethereum trading volume on BitMEX. ‘Somebody has been buying a lot of ETH’ he tweeted.