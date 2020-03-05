Ethereum (ETH) Price to Target $700 in June After Major Pullback

Original article based on tweet

The second largest cryptocurrency has recently fallen from the $270 area. Still, traders are expecting it to skyrocket in the short-term and bring high ROI

Traders remain bullish on the second biggest currency, Ethereum, expecting the price to boost this summer. However, some believe it may happen only after a major price pull-back.

Also, it looks as though major crypto holders have recently been accumulating ETH as if they are also expecting a price surge in the near term.

‘Price could start clearing upwards to $700’

Today, in a discussion below his tweet, trader @BTC_JackSparrow recalled an earlier tweet. In it, the expert made a prediction that around June/July Ethereum might surge to the $700 level or even higher.

However, the trader believes it will first perform a major rollback, withdrawing to $166-$186.

His root tweet specifies the entry point he believes to be perfect for ETH.

$166 is a dream entry for $ETH — //Bitcoin 𝕵ack (@BTC_JackSparrow) March 5, 2020

‘ETH to bring the highest ROI’

Trader @IamCryptoWolf seems to be a long-term Ethereum bull. He says he expects ETH to produce the highest ROI in the next bull run.

At the peak of the next bull market $ETH will give me the highest ROI. — CryptoWolf (@IamCryptoWolf) March 5, 2020

Must Read South Korea Officially Legalizes Cryptocurrencies: Unconfirmed - READ MORE

‘Largest $ETH holders accumulating recently’

The CEO of Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu, has taken to Twitter to share some important data from the Santiment agency.

The latter reports that the biggest 100 Ethereum whales have again begun accumulating large amounts of ETH. They have been doing so for about the past two weeks, despite the ETH consolidation.

The report says that these holders believe ETH to be undervalued.