Original article based on tweet

Ethereum (ETH) Price to Target $700 in June After Major Pullback

Thu, 03/05/2020 - 13:45
  • Yuri Molchan

    The second largest cryptocurrency has recently fallen from the $270 area. Still, traders are expecting it to skyrocket in the short-term and bring high ROI

Traders remain bullish on the second biggest currency, Ethereum, expecting the price to boost this summer. However, some believe it may happen only after a major price pull-back.

Also, it looks as though major crypto holders have recently been accumulating ETH as if they are also expecting a price surge in the near term.

‘Price could start clearing upwards to $700’

Today, in a discussion below his tweet, trader @BTC_JackSparrow recalled an earlier tweet. In it, the expert made a prediction that around June/July Ethereum might surge to the $700 level or even higher.

However, the trader believes it will first perform a major rollback, withdrawing to $166-$186.

ETH price

His root tweet specifies the entry point he believes to be perfect for ETH.

‘ETH to bring the highest ROI’

Trader @IamCryptoWolf seems to be a long-term Ethereum bull. He says he expects ETH to produce the highest ROI in the next bull run.

‘Largest $ETH holders accumulating recently’

The CEO of Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu, has taken to Twitter to share some important data from the Santiment agency.

The latter reports that the biggest 100 Ethereum whales have again begun accumulating large amounts of ETH. They have been doing so for about the past two weeks, despite the ETH consolidation.

The report says that these holders believe ETH to be undervalued.

“The top 100 holders of #Ethereum are once again beginning to accumulate higher percentages of the total token supply, in spite of the ongoing consolidation that has been occurring for the past couple of weeks. Generally, when this kind of accumulation starts to mount, it's a signal that those who have the most stake in $ETH (and other respective tokens) are beginning to have a collective sentiment of the token being undervalued and believe it's a great mid to long-term hold play. Sometimes these price rises take a bit of time after this accumulation.”

$50,000 Worth of Bitcoin Generated by New York-Based Power Plant Every Day

Thu, 03/05/2020 - 14:25
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The Greenidge Generation gas plant is able to earn 5.5 Bitcoin (BTC) per day while heating the state of New York

Greenidge Generation, a New York-based power plant that reopened back in 2016, has successfully managed to kill two birds with one stone.

Apart from supplying the state with electricity, it now also rakes in about 5.5 Bitcoin (around $50,000 at current prices) on a daily basis, Bloomberg reports. This is possible because of a recently installed mining facility that's comprised of around 7,000 miners.        

A new life

Greenidge was originally built in 1937 as a coal unit before eventually being shut down in 2011. It was dormant for five years before Connecticut-based private equity firm Atlas Holdings transformed it into a natural gas plant that was reopened in 2016 with a focus on producing clean energy.  

Because of its revenue generated from Bitcoin mining, Greenidge will now be able to operate all year round. Prior to that, it was only able to run in the summer and winter seasons when there is high demand for electric power.        

Staying profitable

While the idea of churning out coins with cheap electricity might sound attractive now, things are about to change in May when the mining reward per block is cut from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC. As reported by U.Today, the annual revenue of Bitcoin miners could drop by a whopping $3.1 bln if the Bitcoin price were to remain the same after the halving. 

However, Greenidge CFO Tim Rainey is certain that the mining facility will remain profitable because of its "unique position."    

“Due to our unique position as a co-generation facility, we are able to make money in down markets so that we’re available to catch the upside of volatile price swings.”

