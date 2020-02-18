Back
Original article based on tweet

Ethereum - ETH Price to Hit $8,000 Within Next Few Years: Trader Josh Rager

📰 News
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 14:48
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Yuri Molchan

    As Ethereum has been trading in the $270 area recently, many investors have been bullish. Now, trader Josh Rager and a few other traders share their long-term forecasts

The crypto community is making a special bet on Bitcoin this year (due to the halving and the Golden Cross pattern reported earlier today), as well as ETH.

Ethereum is currently also serving as a basis for the DeFi ecosystem, which is another reason many expect the price of the second largest coin to surge.

In particular, crypto trader Josh Rager has taken to Twitter to share his long-term prediction for the next few years. He believes that within that time period, ETH will reach the $8,000 price mark.

Another trader, @MoonOverlord, has offered a different prediction, a slightly less bullish one – more than $2,000 per ETH when the next bullish cycle for the coin begins.

Must Read
Crypto Hacker Hits BZX DeFi App Again Stealing $635,000 in Ethereum (ETH) - READ MORE

Trading expert and analyst Luke Martin compared two ETH charts on his Twitter page. Martin says that the situation with ETH looks similar to that of December 2018. On the left chart, in January 2019, the ETH price surged to over 0.04 BTC ($386) after starting to rise in December.

If ETH shows a green daily candle today, Luke writes, then I want to be long again.

ETH price

 

#Ethereum Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Criticized by Mati Greenspan and Tuur Demeester: Here's Why

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Criticized by Mati Greenspan and Tuur Demeester: Here's Why
Bitcoin (BTC) Can Help Rebuild Most of Global Financial System: VanEck’s Crypto Chief

Bitcoin (BTC) Can Help Rebuild Most of Global Financial System: VanEck’s Crypto Chief
Tether (USDT) to Launch on Top of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Blockchain

Tether (USDT) to Launch on Top of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Blockchain