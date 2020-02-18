Ethereum - ETH Price to Hit $8,000 Within Next Few Years: Trader Josh Rager

Original article based on tweet

As Ethereum has been trading in the $270 area recently, many investors have been bullish. Now, trader Josh Rager and a few other traders share their long-term forecasts

The crypto community is making a special bet on Bitcoin this year (due to the halving and the Golden Cross pattern reported earlier today), as well as ETH.

Ethereum is currently also serving as a basis for the DeFi ecosystem, which is another reason many expect the price of the second largest coin to surge.

In particular, crypto trader Josh Rager has taken to Twitter to share his long-term prediction for the next few years. He believes that within that time period, ETH will reach the $8,000 price mark.

Crazy that $ETH is going to hit $8,000 in the next few years — Josh Rager 📈 (@Josh_Rager) February 18, 2020

Another trader, @MoonOverlord, has offered a different prediction, a slightly less bullish one – more than $2,000 per ETH when the next bullish cycle for the coin begins.

Crazy that $ETH is going to be over $2,000 next cycle — moon (@MoonOverlord) February 18, 2020

Must Read Crypto Hacker Hits BZX DeFi App Again Stealing $635,000 in Ethereum (ETH) - READ MORE

Trading expert and analyst Luke Martin compared two ETH charts on his Twitter page. Martin says that the situation with ETH looks similar to that of December 2018. On the left chart, in January 2019, the ETH price surged to over 0.04 BTC ($386) after starting to rise in December.

If ETH shows a green daily candle today, Luke writes, then I want to be long again.