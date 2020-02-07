Ethereum (ETH) Price Targets $237 but Could Later Reverse

Original article based on tweet

The second biggest currency has settled itself above the $210 level and traders now believe it will soon likely rise higher

Over the last few days, Ethereum (ETH) surpassed the $200 level and surged to $218, where it is currently trading.

Many are betting on Ethereum this year to perform well and at least regain its 2017 all-time high when the price was in the $1,300 area. Now, traders are predicting that, in the short term, the ETH price is likely to keep heading North.

‘Next target is $237 but then a pullback is possible’

Trader and analyst @BTC_JackSparrow who recently changed his Twitter name from ‘Bitcoin Jack’ to ‘Ethereum Jack’ is betting on ETH to reach $237 soon. However, he warns that once that level is reached, a pullback to $166 may occur.

‘$225.07 on the cards’

Technical analyst @LomahCrypto has shared an ETH/BTC chart on which his prediction says that the second largest coin is heading for the $225 mark (0.023069 Satoshis).

Must Read DeFi Funds Reach Close to 1 Billion USD - READ MORE

‘Ethereum devs long to migrate to Tron’: BeatzCoin CCO

The founder of IamDecentralized.org and CCO of the BeatzCoin project (the asset that powers the VibraVid blockchain platform for content makers) Misha Lederman has posted another tweet in favour of Tron pointing out Ethereum’s drawbacks.

He says that numerous makers of dApps developed on Ethereum have reached out to Tron asking how they can migrate to Justin Sun’s blockchain – which can be explained by current issues the Ethereum team has not yet solved.