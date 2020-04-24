Ethereum (ETH) Price Surprisingly Accurate Indicator Revealed by Ethereum (ETH) Educator

News
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:21
Vladislav Sopov
The idea of correlation between the dynamics of crypto-related web traffic and token prices isn't new for experienced analysts. Here is another reliable metric for ETH
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Anthony Sassano, a co-founder of the EthHub educational portal that covers all aspects of Ethereum (ETH) network progress and the host of the popular Into The Ether podcast, noticed an interesting correlation between web traffic and Ethereum (ETH) price movements.

Price increases as traffic surges

Mr. Sassano announced that he witnessed a 30% surge in traffic on the EthHub portal between April 5th and April 24th. This coincided with a 30% increase in the Ethereum (ETH) price during the same period.

Just like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) has almost recovered from the tremendous price drop to double-digit waters that scared all of the holders of the second cryptocurrency on Black Thursday. At press time, it is about 83% up from the local bottom. 

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Drop Brings You One Splendid Opportunity: Here's Why

Eric Wall of Arcane Assets asked about the pages that contributed the most to this brilliant growth. Mr. Sassano noticed that 'How to buy ETH' usually gets more popular just before a price spike.

Pre-halving traffic pump?

Typically, traffic-based indicators have proven to be accurate for Bitcoin (BTC) price dynamics. Many analysts are trying to track interest in Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of Google Trends.

Related
Priced In? 'Bitcoin (BTC) Halving' Google Searches About to Reach New All-Time High
 

If this plays out, the current situation looks amazing for Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. As reported by U.Today, the interest in the Bitcoin (BTC) halving on Google Trends one month prior to the third halving, which will occur on May 13, 2020, is outperforming the 2016 spike by a wide margin.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy