Ethereum (ETH) Price Shows Bear Flag, Expected to Head For $100

Sun, 03/22/2020 - 11:26
  • Yuri Molchan

    While Ethereum is trading above $130, analysts on TradingView expect it to start dumping soon due to a bear flag

Since March 19, the second biggest cryptocurrency Ethereum has been trading above the $130 area. Despite some bullish forecasts, traders from TradingView have spotted a bear flag on Ethereum charts and are now expecting ETH to lose part of its recent gains soon.

‘ETHUSD might be moving in a Bear Flag’

Trader ‘Monetae_CB’ has shared his take on the course the ETH/USD pair is likely to take in the short term. In his TradingView post, he writes that the second biggest coin is about to make a strong decline due to a Bear Flag and move down to $114.70.

The bears are still in control of the market, the trader says and warns that another heavy price drop is coming.

ETH 1

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Roadmap For Next Ten Years Unveiled by Vitalik Buterin

‘Ethereum is in correction’

Trader ‘EminenceGrise’ spreads the word that Ethereum is having a correction at the moment. He says that ETH is likely to drop to the levels of $127-$128 and then test the nearest level of resistance.

ETH 2

‘ETH might catch a good decline’

‘David_Smith’ from TradingView has posted an ETH chart with his prediction of a possible upcoming price drop – down to $121, $114.95 or $109.

“We should keep an eye on the horizontal support again the prce can take a new correction to this zone. In case we have the support zone broken we might catch a good decline. Wait for confirmed signs.”

ETH 3

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Legendary Tim Draper to Invest in Indian Crypto Startups. Another ‘India Pump’ On Cards?

Sun, 03/22/2020 - 15:21
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Tim Draper, top-level venture capitalist, Founder of Draper Venture Network, and Draper University, applauded the decision of India’s Supreme Court to remove crypto ban.

Billionaire investor Tim Draper was among the most acerbic critics on the Indian crypto ban. Now, in a move by the country's Supreme Court, he's ready to invest in the local blockchain sector.

Renaissance for India

According to Mr. Draper, India had been set back 40 years due to the crypto prohibition aftermath. With the crypto ban ruling overturned, Draper visited the country to meet India's crypto community participants - entrepreneurs, stakeholders, managers, and developers. 

Local media outlined that the legendary investor was satisfied by the results of this networking, and even talked about his plan to fund some of them.

Mr. Draper caught onto the global trend some days ago when the Binance crypto exchange ecosystem announced its launch of a $50M foundation to fuel India's crypto startups. He is known as one of the leading venture capitalists across the globe. His most prominent investments include Baidu, Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.

Indian Altcoins to Pump?

Typically, the native assets of the Indian-based crypto-oriented projects are very sensitive about such news. It appears that the prices may surge rapidly after an influx of venture capital.

Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court

For example, after overturning the crypto ban ruling, the WRX token of WazirX's local fiat-to-crypto exchange surged 63% within a few hours, while MATIC, a native asset of Matic Network, gained 27%

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

