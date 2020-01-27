Ethereum (ETH) Price Needs to Flip $169 to Be Bullish: Elevate UX Founder

The second biggest currency, Ethereum, is making progress on the market, experts believe, and as per analysts, it is a just tiny step away from going bullish

The Ethereum price has not been growing much after the major reverse which followed the ATH of $1,362 in the first half of January 2018.

At press-time, the second largest coin by market cap is trading in the $167 area. However, the founder of Elevate UX, who is also a trader, believes that ETH has just a tiny little level to surpass before things can turn bullish for the coin.

‘$169 needs to be flipped to be bullish’

The founder of Elevate UX, Brandon (as the website of the blockchain firm has it), aka Posty on Twitter, believes that things are almost looking bearish for Ethereum.

In his mind, ETH needs to surpass the $169 level to start going bullish.

‘Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin price gains’

In his recent tweet, John Lilic, ‘Code to Inspire’ co-founder and a ConsenSys member, pointed to the fact that the amount of ETH locked in DeFi has risen 8.33 percent over the last month.

The BTC price has increased by slightly more than 16 percent over this time, while the ETH price has gone up 34.7 percent.

Ethereum is outpacing recent Bitcoin gains, he insists.

‘ETH, XMR, LTC, ZEC look primed’

Crypto trader ‘Bitcoin Jack’ believes that the market of altcoins currently looks as if it is going to break out after a half-a-year accumulation.

He names four altcoins as primed ones, with ETH among them, as well as XMR and LTC.