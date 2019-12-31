Back
Original article based on tweet

Ethereum (ETH) Price Likely to Regain $360 in Q1 2020, Crypto Analyst Says

  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    The second biggest currency has been mostly trading below $300 throughout 2019, however, an analyst assumes that in 2020 this state of things is likely to change

This prediction reads as a New Year miracle on December 31, as the second biggest crypto Ethereum has been unable to post any significant price spikes this year after reaching an all-time high of around $1,300 in January 2018. The highest price mark it has reached this year was $350 on June 26.

From time to time, predictions of ETH price rising and regaining its previous highs emerge.

‘A breakout looks ready’

The crypto analyst @CryptoMichNL believes that the ETH price is showing some bullish divergences which are marking the bottom on a significant support. If ETH performs certain actions (like build a HL), then it is very much likely to break out in Q1 next year. He believes that this would be a major kick-off for the whole crypto market in 2020.

The chart shows that after HLs in the past, the ETH price started surging - and it happened in Q1 of the year all the time.

On the graph, the analyst points to the $360 mark (0.050 BTC) as a possible level that ETH could reach in 2020 for a start.

ETH price 2020
‘The year of Ethereum’

The expert trader and analyst CryptoWolf seems bullish on Ethereum next year too. Although he does not offer any ETH price predictions, he says:

Many have noticed the growing DeFi ecosystem (powered by Ethereum) this year. The Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin has recently stated that around $650 mln worth of ETH is already locked in DeFi.

The Defiprime website describes DeFi as follows:

“DeFi is the movement that leverages decentralized networks to transform old financial products into trustless and transparent protocols that run without intermediaries.”

The community expects this ecosystem to grow even bigger in 2020, hoping that this would pump the ETH price.

'ETH to hit $10,000 in next bull run'

As reported by U.Today earlier, a crypto trader stated that Ether is going to hit as much as $10,000 in the course of the next bull run. Now, the Ethereum community is having a heated discussion over this prediction.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin Price in 2020: Here's How BTC Performed in 2019, and What You Should Expect from New Year

  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    After Bitcoin's torrid performance in 2019, the crypto market has its sights set on 2020

As numerous countries around the globe are already celebrating the advent of 2020, it's time to take a retrospective look at the performance of Bitcoin in the previous year. 

2019 was the year of highs and lows for the dominant cryptocurrency but it still managed to come out on top with a 95 percent yearly gain, according to data provided by blockchain analytics startup Skew.

Shrugging off volatility 

Bitcoin's price action was uneventful for almost half of the year. Skew has estimated that there were 150 days when BTC didn't move by more than one percent in a day. Meanwhile, the average absolute daily move is about 2.4 percent.

Bitcoin returns in 2019
image by @skewdotcom

The wildest price move was recorded on Oct. 25 when Bitcoin surged by almost 40 before these gains quickly started to evaporate. Meanwhile, the two most painful moves for the bulls came on June 27 and Sept. 25. BTC is still struggling to break out of the six-month falling channel that was created as a result of the former.     

Despite the fact that BTC is seemingly becoming less volatile, more than $800 mln was liquidated on BitMEX, the top derivatives exchange, with longs being responsible for the lion's share of this sum.        

2020 is here 

With people popping bottles of champagne across the globe, the big year of the third Bitcoin halving has already arrived. The belief that the forthcoming reward halving would trigger another price rally became one of the major crypto narratives as early as in  2019. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht predicted that BTC could witness a moonshot to $100,000 in 2020.  

However, not everyone is enthusiastic. CoinList’s Andy Bromberg recently told The American Banker that the halvening had been already "overpriced in." In fact, he expects the Bitcoin price to dip after the much-awaited event. 

“Maybe it’s been overpriced in and everyone’s bought into this thesis and we see a dip post-halving.”

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analyst Eddie van der Walt claimed that there wouldn't be enough demand to replicate the success of previous post-halvening cycles.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

