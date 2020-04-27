Ethereum (ETH) Price in Strong Uptrend as Wall Street Keeps Grabbing BTC, ETH

Tweet-based article

While Ethereum is trading at $196, traders are expecting it to keep moving in the uptrend. Some strong fundamentals suggest ETH may rise too

The second biggest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has been trading in a range between $190 and $199 for a couple of days already. At the time of writing, it is exchanging hands at $196.32.

Traders, however, expect that Ethereum has every chance at a continued rise to break the $200 resistance. Meanwhile, a Redditor writes that a Grayscale has purchased nearly half of all Ethers mined this year.

Ethereum in a strong uptrend

Trader @rektcapital has shared his analysis on Twitter, saying that ETH should stay higher than $175 to confirm the break above the blue diagonal line on the chart.

Any brief pullbacks close to that level, the trader says, would be nothing but dips in a strong uptrend.

‘David_Smith’ from TradingView believes that Ethereum is forming a Rising Wedge pattern. Should it confirm, ETH will start a correction to as low as $164.55. If ETH breaks from the pattern to the North and stays above the resistance line, the upward movement may continue, he says.

Image via TradingView

Going for $206, then making ‘a very decent pullback’

Trader ‘kyer’ expects Ethereum to reach the top of the rising channel and then make ‘a very decent pullback’ down to the $182 price level.

“ETH continues to make higher highs, and it's currently forming one right now but then we should see a decent pullback. Could see a very decent pullback to $182, just broke out of the $190 valley, but anything is possible.”

“those arrows and circles aren't going to be to a T at all, just eyeballed it. Probably going to hit the top of this channel then bounce to the bottom of it. Will keep you updated on this chart, but still holding long until further notice. Still a little bit more upwards movements and I don't see any sell indicators yet besides the almost oversold RSI. Currently forming a new high, trying to break $200 psy level”

Image via TradingView

Wall Street buys half of 2020-mined ETH, holding 5% of BTC already

A Redditor has shared some data, showing that Grayscale Ethereum Trust has bought 48.4 percent of the ETH mined in 2020.

In the post, he states:

“Given the recent increase in investments, this percentage could be much larger in the future.”

Image via Reddit

Previously, the prominent crypto educator IvanOnTech reported that a different Grayscale investment fund is already holding 1.7 percent of all of the circulating Bitcoin (360,000 BTC).

He adds, though, that since Grayscale is not the only investment fund out there, Wall Street may be holding up to 5 percent of all Bitcoin in circulation (900,000 BTC).