Back
Original article based on tweet

Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $265, Looking ‘Super Strong’ Vs. BTC and USD

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 13:43
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    $238 is where Ethereum is currently changing hands. Traders are bullish, expecting the price to bolt to $265

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Ethereum is one of the top three coins that the community is keeping an eye on, along with Bitcoin. Currently, traders are bullish and making bets on how high ETH will rise in the short-term.

‘ETH looking super strong’

Crypto trader ‘George’ says that Ethereum looks ‘super strong’ both against USD and Bitcoin. Based on a chart he has posted, the trader expects ETH to rise to the $265 area.

ETH 1

‘The most bullish chart’

Trader ‘Galaxy’ describes an ETH chart in his tweet as ‘the most bullish chart” among all of the top cryptocurrencies. He promises to keep an eye on ETH and share screenshots as it begins soaring.

ETH 2

Must Read
Binance CEO on Bitcoin (BTC) Price: 'Doesn't Feel Like We Will Hang Around $9,000 for Long' - READ MORE

‘I will increase my ETH exposure’

Trader ‘CryptoWolf’ has been bullish on ETH for a long while. Recently, he tweeted that even if ETH drops to the 0.02336 Sats area (that’s $212), he will buy more Ethereum so as to earn a healthy ROI when the price surges.

ETH 3

‘ETH has the first-mover advantage’

Crypto YouTuber Brad Laurie has taken to Twitter to praise Ethereum as the best platform for smart contracts. He says that Ethereum has the 'first mover advantage’.

Users in the comment thread are also tweeting positive things about Ethereum. However, supporters of other blockchains believe that Ethereum has lost its advantage and that others, such as Tron and EOS, will surpass it in the near future.

#Ethereum News #Ethereum Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange

Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange
British Police Warn About Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Profiting Off Coronavirus Hysteria

British Police Warn About Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Profiting Off Coronavirus Hysteria
TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Preparation for Bull Run or Continued Decline?

TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Preparation for Bull Run or Continued Decline?

Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 14:59
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    FTX, one of the leading derivatives exchanges, offers futures trading for Tether Gold (XAUT)

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX has made an announcement about listing Tether Gold (XAUT). The stablecoin, backed by gold, is a secure Switzerland-based vault.   

Must Read
XRP and Gold Have One Thing in Common, According to Trading Legend Peter Brandt - READ MORE

More gold futures

From now, FTX users will be able to trade XAUT against the US dollar. Apart from using the XAUT/USD pair for spot trading, traders can also buy and sell Tether Gold futures contracts that are either perpetual or expire every quarter.      

If you register with the help of this referral link, you will be able to get a five percent discount on all trading fees. 

Must Read
Will Bitcoin Hit $3,000 Before Gold? Peter Schiff Asks Your Opinion - READ MORE

Tether vs. Paxos 

Back in January, FTX also listed the gold-pegged stablecoin of Tether's bitter rival Paxos that was launched back in September 2019.   

As reported by U.Today, Tether Gold recently reached a market cap of  $21 mln, thus surpassing Paxos' lustrous token in a relatively short span of time.  

#Tether News #Stablecoin #Cryptocurrency Futures

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange

Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange
British Police Warn About Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Profiting Off Coronavirus Hysteria

British Police Warn About Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Profiting Off Coronavirus Hysteria
TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Preparation for Bull Run or Continued Decline?

TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Preparation for Bull Run or Continued Decline?