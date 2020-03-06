Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $265, Looking ‘Super Strong’ Vs. BTC and USD

Original article based on tweet

$238 is where Ethereum is currently changing hands. Traders are bullish, expecting the price to bolt to $265

Ethereum is one of the top three coins that the community is keeping an eye on, along with Bitcoin. Currently, traders are bullish and making bets on how high ETH will rise in the short-term.

‘ETH looking super strong’

Crypto trader ‘George’ says that Ethereum looks ‘super strong’ both against USD and Bitcoin. Based on a chart he has posted, the trader expects ETH to rise to the $265 area.

‘The most bullish chart’

Trader ‘Galaxy’ describes an ETH chart in his tweet as ‘the most bullish chart” among all of the top cryptocurrencies. He promises to keep an eye on ETH and share screenshots as it begins soaring.

‘I will increase my ETH exposure’

Trader ‘CryptoWolf’ has been bullish on ETH for a long while. Recently, he tweeted that even if ETH drops to the 0.02336 Sats area (that’s $212), he will buy more Ethereum so as to earn a healthy ROI when the price surges.

‘ETH has the first-mover advantage’

Crypto YouTuber Brad Laurie has taken to Twitter to praise Ethereum as the best platform for smart contracts. He says that Ethereum has the 'first mover advantage’.

It's true right now, @ethereum has the developers and the first mover advantage. It seems like the window of opportunity for any other platform to overthrow their pole position is gonna only get smaller considering the rapid pace and progress of devs at every layer. Thoughts? https://t.co/kCTh8HEMwS — Brad Laurie (@Brad_Laurie) March 6, 2020

Users in the comment thread are also tweeting positive things about Ethereum. However, supporters of other blockchains believe that Ethereum has lost its advantage and that others, such as Tron and EOS, will surpass it in the near future.