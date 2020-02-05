Back

Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Break Out to Reach $275, Crypto Analyst Says

  • Yuri Molchan

    Ethereum (ETH) has been out of the $180 area for several days now and an analyst is predicting ETH can surge towards higher gains soon

On February 2, the second largest cryptocurrency, ETH, finally made it out of the $180 area, where it had been trading for a long while and at the time of writing is changing hands at $202, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.

Analyst @CryptoMichNL is bullish on Ethereum and predicts that the ETH price is likely to head for next targets of above $200 now - $225 and even $275. However, he admits that a correction may take place.

Even if it happens, he tweets, and ETH retraces to $174, the trend for this coin is still bullish.

“This one is looking great still and hit $195.
Even if a retrace to $174 occurs, then it's still trending upwards.
However, zoomed-in a good flip of $184.
Breakout above $195 and next targets become $225 and $275.
The $BTC pair of $ETH is also doing well.”

