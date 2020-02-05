Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Break Out to Reach $275, Crypto Analyst Says

On February 2, the second largest cryptocurrency, ETH, finally made it out of the $180 area, where it had been trading for a long while and at the time of writing is changing hands at $202, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.
Analyst @CryptoMichNL is bullish on Ethereum and predicts that the ETH price is likely to head for next targets of above $200 now - $225 and even $275. However, he admits that a correction may take place.
Even if it happens, he tweets, and ETH retraces to $174, the trend for this coin is still bullish.
“This one is looking great still and hit $195.
Even if a retrace to $174 occurs, then it's still trending upwards.
However, zoomed-in a good flip of $184.
Breakout above $195 and next targets become $225 and $275.
The $BTC pair of $ETH is also doing well.”