Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Break Out to Reach $275, Crypto Analyst Says

Ethereum (ETH) has been out of the $180 area for several days now and an analyst is predicting ETH can surge towards higher gains soon

On February 2, the second largest cryptocurrency, ETH, finally made it out of the $180 area, where it had been trading for a long while and at the time of writing is changing hands at $202, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.

Analyst @CryptoMichNL is bullish on Ethereum and predicts that the ETH price is likely to head for next targets of above $200 now - $225 and even $275. However, he admits that a correction may take place.

Even if it happens, he tweets, and ETH retraces to $174, the trend for this coin is still bullish.