U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Drop Brings You One Splendid Opportunity: Here's Why

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 11:35
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Big crises bring big opportunities. It looks like that's the case right now for Ethereum (ETH) in light of the Ethereum 2.0 upcoming roll-out. Here's why

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Yesterday's crypto market crash was one for the record books. Ethereum (ETH) has been among the worst performers as its price entered two-digit waters for the first time since December, 2018. But it is here where some inhabitants of Crypto Twitter found an unusual opportunity.

Low entry

Last night, the second cryptocurrency lost almost 50% in a few hours and nearly touched its two-year low at $86 in one five-minute candle on major spot exchanges. On top of everything else, the Ethereum (ETH) network became congested due to a gas overload followed by a tremendous surge in miner fees.

But some have found something interesting, even in this bloodbath. Amy Jung of MakerDAO noticed that the 'entry ticket' to the Ethereum 2.0 validator team has never been this cheap.

Mrs. Jung assumed that 32 ETH is the minimum stake needed to enter the upcoming Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Proof-of-Stake network as a validator. This sum was announced by Carl Beekhuizen of the Ethereum Foundation R&D Department in November 2019.

Now, some attentive traders may have purchased a minimum validator stake for $2,752, cheaper than ever before.

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 a catalyst for bullish reversal?

The long-awaited release of Ethereum 2.0, the Proof-of-Stake version of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain may restore user trust in Ether after a terrific liquidation on the decentralized financial application scene. According to DeFiPulse, 78% of Ethereum (ETH) locked in DeFi apps was liquidated within the first four hours of yesterday's massacre.

78% of ETH locked in DeFi liquidated on March 12, 2020.
Image by DeFiPulse

 According to recent announcements, Ethereum 2.0 may be released as soon as this year, in co-existence with Ethereum (ETH) 1.0.

#Ethereum News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

Cover image via u.today
Contents

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

