Ethereum (ETH) Price Breaks Above $200, Reaches Its Highest Level Since September

The ongoing Ethereum (ETH) rally has shifted into high gear with the leading altcoin surpassing the $200 level for the first time since Sept. 23. This comes after the cryptocurrency popped by more than 40 percent in January.
ETH reached an intraday high of $204.64 on the Bitfinex exchange at 18:20 UTC after surging by almost eight percent over the last 24 hours.
With its latest price uptick, Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin (BTC). The crypto king has also spiked to a new yearly high of $9,695.
According to crypto trader Josh Rager, investors will realize that buying ETH below $200 was "a gift."