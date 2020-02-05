Ethereum (ETH) Price Breaks Above $200, Reaches Its Highest Level Since September

The Ethereum (ETH) price has surpassed the pivotal $200 level that opens the door to further gains

The ongoing Ethereum (ETH) rally has shifted into high gear with the leading altcoin surpassing the $200 level for the first time since Sept. 23. This comes after the cryptocurrency popped by more than 40 percent in January.

Must Read BitMEX Bets on Ethereum Price Falling in 2020: 'We Are About to Put On Our ETH Shorts' - READ MORE

ETH reached an intraday high of $204.64 on the Bitfinex exchange at 18:20 UTC after surging by almost eight percent over the last 24 hours.

With its latest price uptick, Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin (BTC). The crypto king has also spiked to a new yearly high of $9,695.

According to crypto trader Josh Rager, investors will realize that buying ETH below $200 was "a gift."