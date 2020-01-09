BTC
Original article based on tweet

Ethereum (ETH) Price Bound to Surge Following Fast DeFi Progress: Crypto Trader

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    The second biggest cryptocurrency ETH has not been showing price gains lately, however, now it seems that ETH is about to take off, as some in the community believe

Cover image via freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

As of late, Ethereum price has been in the lows but the community still hopes it is going to skyrocket this year as Ethereum 2.0 is in development and also because more progress with DeFi is visible.

More and more people are tweeting about the amount of ETH locked in with DeFi, which has been rising recently.

Besides, the ETH-based dApps are also increasing their volume, even though Tron seems to remain a more popular platform for dApps so far.

“Price will follow, I'm accumulating AF.”

Crypto trader and analyst @IamCryptoWolf has shared some data regarding the amount of ETH locked in with DeFi recently and says that it is ‘going parabolic’. He believes the ETH price is bound to surge later this year, although in the comment thread some of his followers disagree that the term ‘parabolic’ is the right one to use here.

As U.Today reported recently, the amount of ETH locked in DeFi now is over 3 mln (that is over $416 mln).

ETH 1
Image via Twitter

The ETH-based game sees +220% volume increase

Dapp Radar reports that the Mega Crypto Polis game that runs on the Ethereum blockchain has added 220% volume over the last 24 hours. Now, the amount of funds passing through it totals $7,693.

ETH 2
Image via Twitter

Currently, 3 of the top 10 Dapp Radar applications are based on Ethereum and they are in the top four. The rest run on EOS and the largest amount is powered by Tron.

ETH dapps DappRadar
Image via DappRadar

An ETH fan @staking_gwei has also posted some charts that show the performance of Ethereum over the past two years of the bear market. The person hopes that when the bull runs for Ether starts, the price will go to the moon.

The ATH Ether has reached so far was $1,361 in January 2018. At press time, the coin is trading at $139 – about ten times lower.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Craig Wright Has ‘Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship’ Named After Him by Bitcoin Association

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Bitcoin Association grants the first ‘Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship’ named after Craig Wright to a student from Cambridge University

Cover image via www.youtube.com

Dr Craig Steven Wright keeps insisting that he is the real Bitcoin inventor, Satoshi Nakamoto, and this story is taking another curious turn which some may consider almost ridiculous. Bitcoin Association has set up a ‘Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship’ named in honour of Craig Wright (CSW).

Another PR trick by Craig Wright? 

Here’s what the press release says:

“Named after Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto (aka Dr. Craig S. Wright), the scholarship supports study and technological development of real world blockchain applications made possible by Bitcoin's original design, now represented by Bitcoin SV (BSV).”

The first scholarship has been recently given to Robin Kohze – a PhD student who is writing a thesis on genomics at Cambridge University. This person took the second place during the second Bitcoin SV Hackathon in the fall last year.

Kohze is also a founder of the Cambridge University Metanet Society. The title is also to do with Craig Wright – that is the name from his visionary “Metanet” – an Internet that is powered by the Bitcoin network. Apparently, here BSV (Bitcoin Satoshi Vision) is meant, since this is the only Bitcoin that Craig Wright and the other BSV creators publicly acknowledge as the real one.

