Ethereum (ETH) Price Able to Reach $195, Here’s How

Mon, 04/06/2020 - 14:26
Yuri Molchan
Analysts are bullish on Ethereum at the moment, expecting it to surge to $195, here’s how it can happen
After Bitcoin managed to flip the resistance at $7,000 earlier today and is hanging at $7,112 at the moment, the rest of the market is in the green zone. Stellar (XLM), ranked 13 on CoinMarketCap, has surged 14.87 percent.

ETH right now is 8.30 percent up. Analysts are expecting it to increase from the current $156 level to $195.

Analyst Michael van de Poppe believes that ETH needs to break the crucial $159 area in order to reach $195 after that.

Trader ‘Feras_Y’ also points out that right now Ethereum, along with the other top altcoins, is up, while Bitcoin is trading in the resistance zone.

