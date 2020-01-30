Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Price – Traders Bullish, Expect Massive Surge

Original article based on tweet

Traders are tweeting that the two major coins – ETH and LTC – are showing bullish signs, they expect these two assets to move towards new highs soon: $225, $90

Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) have always been considered promising assets. Ethereum once provided a basis for all other altcoins while Litecoin is called ‘digital silver’ by many in the crypto industry.

Now, after a long time trading in the lows, traders are expecting both coins to surge and take new highs.

‘ETH: expecting continuation towards $195 and $225’

Trader @CryptoMichNL is bullish on the second biggest coin, Ethereum. At press-time, ETH is trading in the $176 area, as per CoinMarketCap.

In his tweet, the trader notices a ‘nice bounce’ at the $170 level made by ETH earlier today. He believes that ETH has broken a downtrend that lasted for over half-a-year and now expects ETH to soar first to $195 and then take the $225 level.

However, Ethereum now needs to overcome the $177 resistance.

Stablecoins transfer value flips on Ethereum

Research analyst at the Messari agency, Ryan Watkins, has tweeted a series of posts saying that Ethereum is becoming more popular for stablecoins than previous. He writes:

“Stablecoin transfer value has now flipped ETH on Ethereum.”

In the next tweet, Watkins states that the ETH economy is now under the domination of stable value transfer and this is largely due to the migration of USDT to Ethereum.

However, Tron is also a popular platform for USDT – as earlier reported by U.Today, around 1 bln USDT tokens have been issued on the Tron blockchain.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Price’s Next Target $12,500, Top Crypto Trader Predicts - READ MORE

“LTC: I don't see much standing in the way of $90”

Crypto trader ‘Nebraskangooner’ is spreading good news for LTC investors and traders, sharing his forecast - $90. He says that he sees no obstacles in LTC reaching this goal.

However, when he tweeted this, he was not in a rush to enter any LTC position.

Bullish signs for LTC

Another trader, @DTCcryptotrades, has posted a tweet, pointing at several bullish signs that LTC charts are demonstrating – rising above the daily 200 EMA and the Head and Shoulders pattern.