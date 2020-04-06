Ethereum (ETH) Founder Vitalik Buterin Names Worst Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predictions

These Bitcoin (BTC) price predictions named by Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin will make you feel like an oracle

Bitcoin (BTC) is a volatile and nascent asset, which makes it extremely challenging to predict its price moves.

In order to get a sneak peek into the future, some desperate cryptocurrency investors even go as far as using the services of actual clairvoyants.

Countless pundits have already tried their hand at guessing the Bitcoin (BTC) price, but these two efforts highlighted by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin stand out as the most inaccurate calls.

Both bulls and bears can be 'very wrong'

Buterin included the tweets of controversial cybersecurity veteran John McAfee and economist Nouriel Roubini. While McAfee put his penis on the line to bet that BTC would reach $1 mln by the end of 2020, the latter was convinced that the top cryptocurrency was going to crash all the way to zero in 2018.

As reported by U.Today, McAfee walked back on his outrageous promise and denounced Bitcoin by calling it 'worthless.' However, Roubini remains a staunch bear who gloated over BTC's March 12 crash.

Price predictions come back to bite

Buterin himself is no stranger to bad price predictions. The Candian prodigy tweeted that cryptocurrency markets didn't care about the coronavirus outbreak on Feb. 28, just two weeks before Bitcoin suffered its third-biggest drop in history amidst a severe liquidity squeeze.

Earlier this year, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse slammed Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz for predicting that Bitcoin would reach a new all-time high in 2019.

However, Novogratz did hit the nail on the head with his XRP forecast -- the third biggest cryptocurrency is indeed underperforming big time in 2020.