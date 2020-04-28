Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 FAQ Released by ConsenSys. Here's What's New.

The Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 landscape is becoming more and more dynamic. Leading blockchain development studio ConsenSys has released a detailed FAQ on how it will work

Joseph Lubin, Ethereum (ETH) network co-founder and founder of the ConsenSys decentralized web studio, has published a new FAQ covering the commercial and design aspects of the future Proof-of-Stake version of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

Phase 0 in 2020, Phase 1 in 2021

According to the document, the time frameworks for the roll-out of Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 haven't been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent market depression. Just as it was previously scheduled, the initial phase of network development (Phase 0 or Beacon Chain) will be launched in 2020 while Phase 1 will split the blockchain into 64 interconnected shards in 2021.

Ethereum 1.0 will co-exist with Ethereum 2.0 as the first of its shards. It will be fully replaced by ETH2 only within Phase 2, which is scheduled for 2021-2022.

All Ethereum (ETH) funds will be safe during the transition with no action required from holders. Also, the ConsenSys team highlights that there is currently no possibility of buying ETH2 Ethers.

ConsenSys tools for ETH2

ConsenSys studio is one of a plethora of decentralized teams that have contributed to Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 development. According to the FAQ, their building efforts are focused on three instruments. The first one, CodeFi Activate will help retail stakers participate in the validation process. CodeFi Networks Staking-as-a-Service will act as an institutional staking product for large funds and corporations.

Also, the studio is building the PegaSys Teku, Ethereum (ETH) Java-written 2.0 client which will help users both stake Ethers and participate in network consensus.