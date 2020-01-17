Ethereum Classic (ETC) Storms Into Top 10 While Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surges to $9,000

The price of Ethereum Classic (ETC) has popped by more than 33 percent, which allowed it to occupy a place in the CoinMarketCap top 10

Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert, who's also known as one of the biggest cheerleaders of Ethereum Classic (ETC), has a major cause for celebration. The contentious Ethereum fork that was created as a result of the infamous DAO hack rocketed to 10th place on CoinMarketCap after its price surged by more than 33 percent.

Ethereum Classic on a tear

The recent price spike is a big deal for ETC given that the coin, which is currently trading at $10.02, has managed to reach its highest level since October 2018. To put things into perspective, the ETC price increased by about 100 percent in a single week.

Still, the 10th biggest cryptocurrency is down 78 percent from its all-time high of $47.19, which was recorded back in December 2019. Hence, this impressive rally will be hardly noticed on the coin's macro chart.

It is worth noting that the 33 percent price spike came just two days after Binance Futures the ETC/USDT perpetual contract that allows traders to go short or long on Ethereum Classic with 75x leverage.

In other news, Ethereum Classic also recently completed its "Agharta" hard fork.

Another altseason?

The Bitcoin Dominance Index (BDI) has once again slipped below the 66 percent level as altcoins continue to outperform the crypto king. Every single altcoin in the top 10 (save for Monero) has managed to post significantly higher gains.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) continue to play tug-of-war while Tezos (XTZ), Cosmos (ATOM), and Chainlink (LINK) have all recorded double-digit price increases.

Bitcoin touches $9,000

Bitcoin, despite its declining market dominance, is also showing signs of strength. The price of the leading cryptocurrency has increased by more than three percent, which has allowed it to come close to the pivotal $9,000 price level, but this was followed by a quick retrace. At press time, it is changing hands at $8,932.

