BTC
7.25%
5273.46
ETH
13.67%
124.79
LTC
16.08%
35.09
EOS
5.63%
1.895
XRP
5.13%
0.1456
ADA
12.89%
0.02618
NEO
0.02%
5.739
TRX
13.19%
0.009627
Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

ETH, XRP, LTC Prices Crash 10 Percent, LINK Among Worst Performers in Top 100. Are There Any Winners?

📰 News
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 07:36
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The altcoin rout intensifies with Ethereum (ETH) losing 14 percent of its value and Chainlink (LINK) tanking 26 percent

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

On March 12, the prices of Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) cratered by 13 percent and 11 percent respectively with XRP also experiencing close to a double-digit drop. 

Meanwhile, Chainlink (LINK) is leading the loserboard with a whopping 21 percent plunge. It is currently trading at $3.16, which is its lowest level since the beginning of February.   

cryptocurrencies
image by coinstats.app

Must Read
Mike Novogratz Says He Doesn't Understand Latest Altcoin Rally, Offers Dinner for Best Explanation - READ MORE

LINK and MATIC are among the biggest losers    

The rapid decline of LINK is quite remarkable given that it's now one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies of the top 100. It's only lagging behind Blockstack (STX) and Matic (MATIC), which are both down more than 26 percent, and several other medium-cap altcoins. 

top altcoins
image by coinstats.app

Of course, there is nothing shocking about such price drops. To put this into perspective, the price of Matic (MTC) flash-crashed by nearly 70 percent in no time on Dec. 10.

When the entire U.S. stock market is trading like a volatile cryptocurrency, altcoins losing more than 20 percent of their value overnight seems even more casual.       

Must Read
Ethereum (ETH) Could End Up Overshadowing Bitcoin (BTC) in 2020 - READ MORE

Looking for a safe haven 

Bitcoin (BTC), which has just dropped to a new intraday low of $7,467, is behaving like a typical risk-on asset but its six percent drop still looks relatively mild compared to some of the aforementioned altcoins.  

Meanwhile, if you are looking for a safe haven in crypto, Bitfinex's LEO token, the only major cryptocurrency that has stayed in the green, might be your best bet. The same applies to the dollar-pegged Tether stablecoin that only dipped a minuscule 0.06 percent.   

#Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Litecoin Price Prediction #LINKUSD #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst
Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout

Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

Cover image via u.today
Contents

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $15,000 All-Time High in 2021: Analyst Tells U.Today - READ MORE

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus - READ MORE

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst
Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout

Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more