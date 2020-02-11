EOS Price Outperforms Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Hits $5.33

A prominent crypto trader and analyst Luke Martin is drawing the attention of the market to EOS, which holds spot 6 on CoinMarketCap.
In his tweet, the analyst points out that EOS has outperformed the first two biggest currencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum – and has reached the $5.33 price mark.
“Not only has $EOS continued to outperform Bitcoin & ETH, being the best way to play bullishness, but it's now reached the 52k sat target.
Cheers!”
However, by the time of writing, the EOS price has slid to $5.11.
As for Bitcoin, a short while ago the flagship crypto skyrocketed past the $10,000 level and is changing hands at $10,122.