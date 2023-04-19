Elon Musk’s Intriguing Tweet Draws Attention of DOGE Army, XRP and ADA Global Acceptance Goes Next Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four crypto news stories over the past day.

Elon Musk's intriguing tweet draws attention of Dogecoin army: details

Hardly a day has gone by in which Elon Musk has not amused his Twitter followers with various sorts of posts, whether it be a crypto-related meme or showing support for this or that asset. This time, the Tesla CEO took to his favorite social media platform to share his excitement about the times he lives in, with a tweet stating “Fun times.” Musk’s post is accompanied by a star-eyed emoji, which is likely a hint at the source of his excitement, the upcoming launch of Starship, a rocket that could potentially carry humans or cargo to Mars. However, Elon Musk’s followers, the Dogecoin army in particular, had their own suggestions regarding the meaning of this message. Many DOGE enthusiasts in the comments section assumed that Musk was talking about their beloved meme coin being adopted by Twitter. Yet, no comments followed from the centibillionaire in this regard.

XRP and Cardano (ADA) global acceptance goes next level thanks to this partnership

In a recent announcement on its official website, Binance shared that it has partnered with CoinGate, a fintech company that offers crypto payment processing services. From now on, Binance Pay users are able to make crypto payments with most CoinGate-powered merchants, while CoinGate merchants can allow for Binance Pay payments at checkout and will have the feature enabled by default. Even though Binance’s payment service supports almost 80 cryptocurrencies, Cardano (ADA) and XRP are two of the most loved among the community. The partnership will increase their global acceptance, solidifying their position as popular crypto options.

SHIB, DOGE, BTC can now be bought widely thanks to BitPay's new partnership

BitPay , a top payment processing company, has made a Twitter announcement about its newly established partnership with Ramp Network, a London-based fintech company that allows buying crypto and converting it into fiat. As a result of this partnership, millions of users will be able to purchase Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and more than 20 other cryptocurrencies via Ramp's checkout. Previously, BitPay tweeted that it had teamed up with Simplex, Wyre and MoonPay. Simplex bridges payments from bank cards to crypto and back. Wyre offers a payments API to bridge blockchain and businesses. MoonPay is another service that allows one to buy digital currencies.

2.84 trillion SHIB bought in 24 hours as bulls overtake bears