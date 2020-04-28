Tweet-based article

Elon Musk: John McAfee May Be Nuts but His Tweets about COVID-19 Are “Fire-Emoji”

Elon Musk and John McAfee, two titans from different technological spheres, speak their minds about each other and the COVID-19 impact on the global economy and freedoms

Two titans, one from the IT and cryptocurrency worlds and the other from e-payments and e-cars, John McAfee and Elon Musk respectively, met up indirectly on Twitter when Musk left a couple of comments under McAfee’s posts.

They are now both sharing impressions of each other with their followers.

John McAfee also mentioned an event which, if announced at a different time, may have been received with strong interest but, due to COVID-19, went completely unnoticed.

Elon Musk on McAfee’s conspiracy talk

The conversation began on Musk’s Twitter page after he shared an article, saying that hospitals registering patients with COVID-19-caused pneumonia are getting much more stimulus money from the government rather than for patients with a regular one. The article mentions that if a COVID-19 victim requires a ventilator, the amount of the stimulus funds will be even bigger.

Somehow the conversation in the comment thread shifted towards John McAfee, a libertarian, the former Bitcoin bull who remains a big fan of privacy coins. Elon Musk shared his take on McAfee, saying:

A few days back, John McAfee took to Twitter to summarize his previous tweets about what he thinks of the COVID-19 pandemic and on what the US government is allegedly trying to make out of it. Elon Musk responded:

Previously, McAfee shared his doubts on multiple occasions about the coronavirus being more dangerous globally than the flu. As if confirming his fears, news outlets previously wrote that Google is now surrendering Android-users’ geolocation data so that authorities can watch those infected with COVID-19 and prevent them from breaking the lockdown.

McAfee believes these are the first steps of democracy being taken away not only from Americans but globally. Russian authorities in Moscow are implementing QR codes and other types of electronic passes which Moscow residents must now use to go outside during the lockdown.

The reaction from some Twitter users to this conversation was as such:

McAfee: Musk's creations are fantastic

In a recent interview, the crypto baron was also asked about what he thinks of Elon Musk. This is how McAfee responded:

Is COVID-19 more interesting than Pentagon confirming UFO existence?

In a recent tweet, McAfee mentioned an article in which the Pentagon officially confirmed that footage of several unidentified flying objects from 2004 and 2015 made by the US Navy are as real as air.

However, McAfee says that in light of the current pandemic nobody could care less about this piece of news.