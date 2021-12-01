DogeX Launches Crypto Instrument with Value Correlated to Promotion

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

DogeX introduces eccentric cryptocurrency protocol whose value will be correlated with its marketing promotion. The token is inspired by overhyped memetic canine tokens Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI).

Bringing value and promotion together: What is DogeX?

DogeX is a cryptocurrency protocol developed by a team of top-notch experts in two areas: marketing promotion and private capital management. Its progress is fueled by dual expertise in marketing and VC economics.

Image by DogeX

The team’s mission is based on the assumption that effective promotion attempts trigger significant liquidity inflows into early-stage cryptocurrency protocols. Besides advertising, it includes the instruments that spread the word about Web3 and crypto as a whole.

The DogeX team is going to build a platform where early-stage companies (Series A) will be able to create tokenized SPVs, i.e., special companies with cryptocurrency tokens. Tokenholders will be actual owners of shares in private companies.

DogeX is also going to create trading platforms for the tokens of early-stage companies. This design will allow every start-up to raise funds without VCs and angel investors.

What is special about the DogeX offering is that its clients do not need to tokenize all of its capital: they can launch an IPO in the future. As such, this model is far more flexible than existing mainstream ICO, IEO and IDO models.

DogeX token to attract new people to blockchain and crypto segment

The DogeX team is sure that this model will attract crypto newbies to the blockchain and cryptocurrencies segment.

A total of 1 quadrillion DogeX tokens have been minted on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Forty percent of this supply will be destroyed in order to ensure the deflationary structure of the token. Three percent will be used to fuel marketing, while 2% is locked in a management fee.

As the DogeX team is committed to environmentally friendly business development, 5% of all tokens will be transferred to environmental funds.

Right now, the token is available on PancakeSwap (CAKE), the largest BSC-based decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. To obtain DogeX tokens, BSC clients need to install Metamask and buy some Binance Coins (BNB).

In Q4, 2021, DogeX token will be listed on other decentralized exchanges to ensure initial liquidity inflows into the product.

In 2022, the token will be listed on centralized cryptocurrency exchanges while the platform for early-stage partners of DogeX will be released in mainnet.