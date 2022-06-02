Dogechain Now Available on Polygon Edge, Giving Dogecoin Users Access to DeFi and Web3

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogechain, the official Dogecoin blockchain explorer, is now live on Polygon Edge. Being built with Polygon Edge might imply that Dogechain would now have the intrinsic ability to deploy dApps, create NFTs or even build blockchain games.

As a result, this provides users with a long-term and cost-effective way of imbuing the original Dogecoin with Ethereum smart contract capability. Users of Dogecoin would now have access to DeFi and NFTs, paving the way for a new, decentralized internet known as Web3.

One of the early adopters of @0xPolygonEdge is rolling closer to the moon every day.#Doge chain is now live #onPolygon. It joins 40+ other projects built using the #PolygonEdge framework.



Read more about Why Polygon Edge and @DogechainFamily: https://t.co/2AbLI3SDtq pic.twitter.com/k608F5fowf — Polygon Supernets (@0xPolygonEdge) June 1, 2022

Polygon Edge features a decentralized Ethereum Bridge solution that enables cross-chain communication. This allows users to send and receive ERC-20 tokens, NFTs and wrapped native currencies from any EVM or Substrate network.

Polygon Edge also has EVM compatibility, which allows developers to integrate Ethereum smart contracts straight into their chain. Meanwhile, this will remain compatible with Ethereum's smart contract standards, paving the way for ecosystem interoperability.

Ads

In a way, the fact that Dogechain now uses Polygon Edge as its underlying framework makes it EVM compatible, implying that tokens issued on the Dogechain using the ERC-20 protocol can now be used in the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem. It also has smart contract capabilities, allowing Dogecoin holders to pay for gas with DOGE for dApps deployed on the chain.

Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge

As previously reported by U.Today, Michi Lumin, a Dogecoin Core developer, recently tweeted about the Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge being constructed by Blue Pepper.

The Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge is a technology that allows DOGE to move between the Dogecoin and Ethereum blockchains. Dogecoins can be used like any other ERC-20 token on Ethereum, allowing them to be invested in DeFi protocols and used to buy NFTs. Dogecoin users would be able to use DeFi, NFTs and all of the Ethereum platform's dApps as a result of this.