Dogechain Now Available on Polygon Edge, Giving Dogecoin Users Access to DeFi and Web3

News
Thu, 06/02/2022 - 12:17
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Dogechain goes live on Polygon Edge, allowing Dogecoin smart contracts capabilities
Dogechain, the official Dogecoin blockchain explorer, is now live on Polygon Edge. Being built with Polygon Edge might imply that Dogechain would now have the intrinsic ability to deploy dApps, create NFTs or even build blockchain games.

As a result, this provides users with a long-term and cost-effective way of imbuing the original Dogecoin with Ethereum smart contract capability. Users of Dogecoin would now have access to DeFi and NFTs, paving the way for a new, decentralized internet known as Web3.

Polygon Edge features a decentralized Ethereum Bridge solution that enables cross-chain communication. This allows users to send and receive ERC-20 tokens, NFTs and wrapped native currencies from any EVM or Substrate network.

Polygon Edge also has EVM compatibility, which allows developers to integrate Ethereum smart contracts straight into their chain. Meanwhile, this will remain compatible with Ethereum's smart contract standards, paving the way for ecosystem interoperability.

In a way, the fact that Dogechain now uses Polygon Edge as its underlying framework makes it EVM compatible, implying that tokens issued on the Dogechain using the ERC-20 protocol can now be used in the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem. It also has smart contract capabilities, allowing Dogecoin holders to pay for gas with DOGE for dApps deployed on the chain.

Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge

As previously reported by U.Today, Michi Lumin, a Dogecoin Core developer, recently tweeted about the Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge being constructed by Blue Pepper.

The Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge is a technology that allows DOGE to move between the Dogecoin and Ethereum blockchains. Dogecoins can be used like any other ERC-20 token on Ethereum, allowing them to be invested in DeFi protocols and used to buy NFTs. Dogecoin users would be able to use DeFi, NFTs and all of the Ethereum platform's dApps as a result of this.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

