Diabolical Cryptocurrency and COVID-19 Vaccine: Oscar-Winning Director Has Insane Theory About Bill Gates

News
Sun, 05/03/2020 - 11:40
Alex Dovbnya
Russian director Nikita Mikhalkov joins the list of conspiracy theorists who spread falsehoods about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Russian Oscar-winning director Nikita Mikhalkov has found an occult link in Microsoft’s cryptocurrency patent.

In a new episode of his “Besogon TV” show, Mikhalkov points to the fact that the name of the patent contains the devil's number, which he finds “alarming”:

“The 060606 part is somewhat alarming. You probably understand this, right? Is this a coincidence or an intentional selection of such a symbol, which in the Apocalypse of John is called the ‘number of the beast’ – the 666.”

A conspiracy magnet

Mikhalkov has also jumped on another Bill Gates conspiracy bandwagon about how the billionaire wants to implant microchips in all humans by funding the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.  

Gates has become the target of right-wing activists because of a prescient video, in which he predicted a pandemic in 2015. 

Big data company Zignal Labs more than one million social media and TV mentions that link the Microsoft co-founder to the deadly virus.    

A futuristic cryptocurrency  

The Microsoft patent, which was revealed in late February, relies on physical activity and brain waves to mine crypto as a form of the proof-of-work algorithm. This futuristic concept has become a breeding ground for a myriad of falsehoods.     

As reported by U.Today, right-wing pastor Steve Cioccolanti claimed that Gates wanted humans “crypto mined” despite the fact that the latter wasn’t involved in the patent’s creation.

Gates left Microsoft’s board of directors back in March to focus on COVID-19. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

