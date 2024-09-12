DIA Introduces Lumina, New Decentralized Oracle Infrastructure

Advertisement

DIA, the open oracle network, has announced a fully reimagined oracle architecture with Lumina. The new solution is a rollup-based trustles instrument for data in Web3.

DIA's Lumina kicks off in testnet to change status quo in oracles

Blockchain oracle network DIA shared the details of Lumina, its brand new solution that works like trustless rollups for data. Lumina can be integrated by products addressing various use cases in the spheres of LST, RWAs and other red-hot segments.

Launching its testnet soon, Lumina is designed to address the persistent lack of truly decentralized and trustless data infrastructure for Web3 and aspires to set new standards for oracles, while expanding the utility of its native token, DIA.

Lumina is based on modular components, enabling the most advanced oracle capabilities, from sourcing to verification, storage, processing and delivery. Notably, all of Lumina’s critical oracle operations are executed on DIA’s native L2 rollup Lasernet, an architecture decision that makes use of recent advancements in Ethereum scaling technology.

Zygis Marazas, DIA’s Head of Product, explains the paramount importance of Lumina launch for the roadmap of DIA:

Lumina is the culmination of four years of web3 infrastructure innovation cast into one product. It lays the foundation for our vision of a truly decentralized and trustless oracle network that maximizes security and trust while retaining the flexibility to serve any use case.

The modular architecture approach rethinks trust assumptions at every stage of the value chain: staking mechanics incentivize a distributed node network to source raw trade data from 100+ centralized and decentralized exchanges, securing their contributions to the system with the platform's native token, DIA.

Enabling data streams for 50 L1s and L2s

Paul Claudius, one of DIA’s cofounders, is ready to offer Lumina to the ecosystem of DIA partners working on various use cases in Web3:

The new design of our architecture is a paradigm shift for oracles and its users that addresses previously accepted shortcomings in the industry. We are more than excited to release the manifestation of our founding vision - truly decentralized and transparent oracles that will be easily integrated with our many existing partners.

DIA has already cemented its status as one of the most versatile and transparent cross-chain oracles. Integrated with more than 50 L1s and L2s and serving data to over 200 dApps, it specializes in the sourcing and delivery of customizable data feeds for both on-chain and off-chain information.

DIA Lumina will be rolled out progressively, beginning with the launch of the Lasernet testnet and an early bird staking campaign. The second phase will see the launch of a closed Lasernet mainnet and live staking, followed by the third phase, which will kick off the open mainnet that will enable broad participation in the network.