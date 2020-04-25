Tweet-based article

Despite BTC Price Roller-Coaster, Holding Bitcoin Has Been Profitable 87% of Time Since 2010

Trader Christopher Jaszczynski shares a chart, showing that 87% of days since 2010 hodling Bitcoin has been profitable, while another trader says BTC structure is bullish
Now that President Trump is performing another stimulus move ($484 bln for hospitals and small businesses) after over $6 trl printed out of thin air prior to that, Bitcoin is attracting more attention from investors, including institutional ones.

The oil price crash at the start of the week also contributed that. Meanwhile, a crypto trader offers a chart showing why Bitcoin can indeed be considered a hedge against traditional assets for ten years already.

‘Bitcoin has been profitable 87% of the time’

In his recent tweet, crypto analyst and trader Christopher Jaszczynski has shared a chart which shows how much profitable holding Bitcoin has been to investors over the past ten years, since the BTC price went up from under $0.1.

It has been profitable eighty-seven percent of the days – 3,082 – out of 3,538 in total.

‘Bitcoin is heading for $8,000-$8,200’

Trader @CryptoCapo_ believes that the BTC structure is bullish now ‘until proven otherwise’. He expects Bitcoin to head for $8,000-$8,200 after retesting the previous highs as support.

Trader @CRYPT0HULK states that until Bitcoin breaks out of the $7,300-$7,600 range, it will not surge to $8,000.

“Bitcoin still need to breakout from this range of $7300-$7600 for any chance to hit 8k.”

Is gold to plunge soon?

Trader Henrik Zeberg has spotted a Bearish Flag on the GDX chart, he calls this pattern massively bearish since 2015. He believes that gold is about to start plummeting from here.

“This is a MASSIVELY Bearish pattern. No question about it! #Gold can rally higher from here (yellow) or it can break from here. But there is nothing Bullish about this. And the speed by which this will be resolved.... whoa!! The resolve is for entire correctional move since 2015!”

