"Democratic Clean Sweep" Would Cause Bitcoin, Gold, Silver to Rally: Analyst

Original U.Today article

A Democratic clean sweep might cause Bitcoin, gold and silver to rally in tandem, analyst says

Alex Krüger, a global markets analyst and economist, foresees a Democratic clean sweep affecting gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

If the Democrats dominate the upcoming presidential election, Krüger believes it could cause the dollar to weaken.

If the dollar continues to decline bridging over to 2021, it could allow precious metals and Bitcoin to see an uptrend.

The correlation between Bitcoin and gold throughout the past year. Source: Skew

Why Would the Dollar Drop in the Wake of a Biden Presidency?

Strategists fear that a Biden presidency could cause tax hikes and more regulations. Both factors could add pressure on the economy and on the stock market.

The U.S. dollar sentiment typically depends on the state of the economy. As such, when COVID-19 spread rapidly throughout the U.S., the dollar began to plunge. Over the past six months, it has underperformed against reserve currencies, like the yen, yuan, and franc.

If the Biden election causes the U.S. to sharply decline, it could fuel gold and Bitcoin, which are valued against the dollar. Krüger said:

“Multi-asset views on a Democratic clean sweep: Weak dollar. Precious metals take off again. Silver boosted by solar panel demand. Base metals take off, copper in particular. Crude oil suffers. Bitcoin moons.”

Strategists at major investment banks see a similar situation emerging. According to Credit Suisse senior investment strategist Suresh Tantia, the stock market might see a 5% “knee-jerk” pullback upon the election.

Tantia emphasized that the fiscal support from the Federal Reserve has not done much for equities. Similarly, it has not had a major effect on the dollar, which has shown no signs of recovery.

The continuous trend of a slumping dollar and a stagnant stock market could buoy the sentiment around Bitcoin and gold.

Eventually, Tantia foresees the stock market recovering into 2021. But, in the near term, the election risk poses a threat to the stock market. She said:

"The central-bank support is not going anywhere. The Fed is going to keep rates lower for longer, similar to other central banks," Tantia said. "So as they are injecting liquidity in the market, I think equity markets will bounce back. So we would want to use that pullback as an opportunity to buy into equities."

Stimulus is Another Potential Catalyst

Analysts also expect another fiscal stimulus package coming in the first half of 2021. Since the April stimulus package’s approval, Bitcoin rallied from around $6,000 to as high as $12,500.

A second stimulus bill would alleviate significant pressure off all asset classes, and it might fuel the appetite for Bitcoin. Krüger said: