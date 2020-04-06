U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Dark Web Vendors Sell Masks and COVID-19 Tests for Bitcoin (BTC): Research

News
Mon, 04/06/2020 - 17:20
Alex Dovbnya
Face masks are now the darlings of dark web sellers amidst the coronavirus pandemic
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
As the coronavirus pandemic deepens, dark web sellers do not hesitate to shift gears. 

According to new research by blockchain firm Elliptic, market places from the murkiest corners of the internet now offer face masks and other coronavirus-related items alongside drugs and firearms. 

Here's what's in store 

In sharp contrast to price-gouging retailers on Amazon and eBay, who charge up to $10 for one N95 mask, darknet vendors offer this hot commodity only for $1.75.

image by elliptic.co

COVID-19 test strips are in great demand as of now due to limited testing capabilities in most countries. Illegal marketplaces are trying to capitalize on this by selling a single kit for $92 a pop.    

There also appears to be demand for dubious coronavirus cures with very succinct descriptions.    

Beware of scammers  

Those who are tempted by attractive tags should exercise caution since darknet is teeming with fraudsters. Hence, there is no guarantee that you will end up getting your order at all. 

As reported by U.Today, British police issued a warning about scammers selling non-existent face masks to exploit the hysteria around the deadly virus.  

Other bad actors impersonate the World Health Organization (WHO) and attack hospitals with ransomware. 

