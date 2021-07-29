Cryptocurrency User Population Keeps On Growing With 80% Growth Rate Since January

News
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 15:03
article image
Arman Shirinyan
More people are starting to use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Mass adoption is not stopping and only accelerating, according to a recent report
Cryptocurrency User Population Keeps On Growing With 80% Growth Rate Since January
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to new research by crypto.com, the quantity of cryptocurrency users has doubled since January, hitting 221 million users.

Growth by 100 million users has taken place from January to July. In comparison, crypto.com analysts noted a growth rate of 65 million users counted when the initiative started.

Growth rate in 2021
Source: crypto.com

The counting methodology to estimate the global number of cryptocurrency users combines on-chain data and other parameters. According to the research, accelerated cryptocurrency adoption started back in 2020 when the DeFi sector began to grow and PayPal introduced a crypto payment gateway for users from the U.S. in November. One of the most important news that affected user database growth rates was institutional adoption by Grayscale and MicroStrategy.

Institutional adoption has continued in 2021 by Tesla and Mastercard. In addition to that, Bitcoin has been implemented in El Salvador.

Current rates of adoption and user growth keep rising due to renewed Bitcoin and market capitalization growth.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

article image Finland Readying to Sell Its Drug-Tainted Bitcoin Fortune
07/29/2021 - 16:01
Finland Readying to Sell Its Drug-Tainted Bitcoin Fortune
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Coinbase, BoA, FTX Join Paxos Series D Funding, Push Valuation to $2.4 Billion
07/29/2021 - 15:50
Coinbase, BoA, FTX Join Paxos Series D Funding, Push Valuation to $2.4 Billion
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Cryptocurrency User Population Keeps On Growing With 80% Growth Rate Since January
07/29/2021 - 15:03
Cryptocurrency User Population Keeps On Growing With 80% Growth Rate Since January
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan