Cryptocurrencies You Can't Miss This Week – FIREPIN ($FRPN), FILECOIN ($FIL) and EVERGROW ($EGC)

Here is how FIREPIN ($FRPN), FILECOIN ($FIL) and EVERGROW ($EGC) can help you make the right investments

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Cryptosphere offers its investors a very expansive range of options. These are classified into diverse categories such as DeFi, NFT, Utility Tokens, Meme Coins, etc. Many cryptocurrencies, different functionalities.

There are 1583 cryptocurrencies listed on CoinMarketCap.com, but other sources estimate a global total of more than 12,000 cryptocurrencies. These also show an extraordinary growth rate. If cryptocurrencies count for more than all the different types of government-issued currencies, which cryptocurrencies will make you money? Here is how FIREPIN ($FRPN), FILECOIN ($FIL) and EVERGROW ($EGC) can help you make the right investments.

FIREPIN ($FRPN), FILECOIN ($FIL) and EVERGROW ($EGC) – Meet The Money-Makers!

FIREPIN ($FRPN)

As a community-driven cryptocurrency, FIREPIN ($FRPN) is the new cryptocurrency to invest in. The FIREPIN ($FRPN) community has plans to build the largest crypto community in the world and dominate the metaverse!

It is a community token which means there are plenty of benefits. Mainly, the tokens are created as a means to gain access to a community which means the memberships will give you access to the community and its advantages. These are similar to membership cards but based on the blockchain. The FIREPIN ($FRPN) community, specifically, is looking to become supported by decentralised assets and use the Algorithmic Reserve Currency mechanism to guarantee price stability and reduce the risk for its investors.

Additional benefits include the treasury money raised from its users will be rationed to build NFT games, 3D and Metaverse VR games, and invest directly in teams and organisations within the community; aiming for a long-term vision for Play-to-Earn Metaverse games.

FIREPIN ($FRPN) has joined the ranks of new crypto releases this year. The price was initially about $0.000067, but it is currently around $0.0005.

FILECOIN ($FIL)

FILECOIN ($FIL) is a decentralized storage system. As stated on their website, their goal is to “store humanity’s most important information.” FILECOIN ($FIL) is an open protocol backed by a blockchain that documents the commitments made by its participants. These transactions are conducted through the blockchain’s native currency, FILECOIN ($FIL). Additionally, the Blockchain is based on two systems: Proof-of-Replication and Proof-of-Spacetime. This means that all the recorded transactions and commitments are stored in a decentralised method; in an effort to make the web more accessible and inclusive for all their global investors.

FILECOIN ($FIL)'s current trading price is $17,74 USD and has a live market cap of $3.1B as well as a circulating supply of 179.858.046 FIL coins.

EVERGROW ($EGC)

EVERGROW ($EGC) is a revolutionary hyper-deflationary token that launched in September 2021 with plans to join the metaverse. Planning to build the world’s first virtual crypto exchange as well as a virtual NFT marketplace and play-to-earn games streamed on the cloud that allows access to VR headset users without heavy computing capacity. All rewards made by investors will be transformed into rewards and/or coin burns; 8% will be paid out as rewards.

As of today, the EVERGROW Coin sits at $5.66e-7 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $223.203 USD. Its total supply comprises 1.000.000.000.000.000 EGC coins.

Buy Smarter – The Benefits of Pre-Sales

What are Pre-Sales?

In the Cryptosphere, pre-sales of crypto exist to allow investors the opportunity to purchase newer and recently launched crypto at a cheaper cost than market-leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The following three brand-new cryptocurrencies are estimated for a high growth rate in 2022.

FIREPIN ($FRPN)

FIREPIN Token’s ($FRPN) has had a most impressive pre-sale as the price saw a major increase since the pre-sale launch, rising by 285% and the last week alone, the coin has seen another 96% increase. As such, many crypto investors are confident that this coin can be successful, as it should see an 800% rise in its first three weeks; and estimated targets of $0.0005 to $0.0008. Crypto experts are certain that this will contribute to a rapid rise in the FIREPIN ($FRPN) Token's value.

FILECOIN ($FIL)

FILECOIN ($FIL) did incredibly well during its pre-sale as the cryptocurrency managed to raise more than %250 million. Those who invested in FILECOIN ($FIL) during its presale saw a massive profit!

According to CoinMarketCap.com, the coin rose by more than 150 per cent in its first week, from $11.02 to $28.39. FILECOIN’s all-time high was recorded in 2021, just four years after its launch for $237.24. From its ICO price of $5, it registered $237 at its all-time peak in April 2021; this 4600% increase in value has shown investors the financial advantages of buying cryptocurrency during its presale.

So why should you invest? An investor that purchased just a $1,000 investment at the presale would have profited from $50,000 at its peak!

EVERGROW ($EGC)

Crypto experts consider EVERGROW ($EGC) to be one of the most innovative tokens in the Cryptosphere. In a successful attempt to confirm this, the cryptocurrency broke all records in its presale held on Pinksale.

The EVERGROW Coin reached its hardcap of 450 BnB within just 7 minutes of its launch. And in just two hours, it managed to achieve a $1.5M Market Cap! It comes as no surprise that it was recorded as one of the most successful presales in the history of cryptocurrency. More so, EVERGROW ($EGC) continues to grow up with a +13.78% on the week!

Click the Links Below for More Information:

Join Presale: https://presale.firepin.io/login

Website: https://firepin.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIREPIN_io

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@firepin.io