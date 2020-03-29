Crypto Twitter Sentiment Remains Positive Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drop

In spite of a 60 percent Bitcoin (BTC) price rout, crypto Twitter remains upbeat. This is according to a behavior analytics platform Santiment that analyzes countless cryptocurrency-related posts on different social media platforms to help investors get an overall feel of the market.

The last three months have understandably seen the sentiment of #crypto drop significantly, as prices surged to $10,300 and fell all the way below $4,000 during Black Thursday. However, on Twitter at least, our social graphs on are tracking that positive sentiment has remained pic.twitter.com/SU8xQVvKCK — Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 28, 2020

The bulls are unfazed

After the historic price plunge that happened on March 12, there was a strong uptick in both positive and negative sentiments. While permabears in the likes of Peter Schiff and Nouriel Roubini were having their field day, some bulls saw this as an opportunity to stack more sats at a discount.

Digital Currency Group Barry Silbert tweeted that he was buying more BTC since it was exactly why it was created.

The 'crypto king' wasn't alone. As reported by U.Today, 'buy Bitcoin' Google searches recently spiked to an eight-month high, outperforming gold.

Beyond crypto Twitter

However, Santiment also mentioned that people outside of crypto Twitter were less enthusiastic about crypto. Negative sentiment has been prevailing on both Discord and Reddit since 'Black Thursday.'