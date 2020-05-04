Crypto Trading App Robinhood Raises $280 Mln After Benefiting from COVID-19 Market Crash

The valuation of cryptocurrency trading app Robinhood has swelled to $8.7 bln after a $280 mln funding round

Robinhood, a free mobile app that allows trading stocks and cryptocurrencies, has raked in a whopping $280 mln during Series F funding round, which was led by California-based venture capital firm Sequoia Capital. According to Fortune, the company is now worth $8.7 bln.





A double-edged sword

Back in March, Robinhood experienced a number of outages during the all-around market crash. This resulted in several class-action lawsuits filed by disgruntled customers who suffered financial losses since they were not able to execute trades.



Robinhood co-founder Vlad Tenev explains that the app’s trading activity tripled in March compared to Q4 2019, which he attributed to the technical hiccups.



Robinhood did manage to benefit from the coronavirus-driven market meltdown as it goes on a hiring spree after a gargantuan increase in users and deposits.





Looking forward

As for the newly injected capital, Tenev claims that it will help them launch more products in the nearest future.

“We envision that over the next few years, Robinhood will expand globally and continue rolling out more products.”

That said, Tenev didn’t reveal whether the darling of millennial traders was able to turn a profit, but he expects "solid growth" in the following year.

