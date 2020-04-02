U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Crypto Token Prices Unaffected by This Popular Indicator: Messari

News
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 11:25
Vladislav Sopov
Usually, the amount of tokens staked in PoS blockchains is interpreted as a catalyst for price upsurge. The Messari analytics team has now shown why it's not that simple
In his recent blog post, Wilson Withiam, a researcher at Messari analytics team, dismisses the concept of a strong positive correlation between the progress of staking within popular Proof-of-Stake systems and their asset price returns.

Unhealthy illusion

Mr. Withiam tracked the year-to-date price return of 21 well-known Proof-of-Stake altcoins. Each of them is available for the staking process, i.e. for being locked to secure the integrity of the network consensus. The ratio of the token amount staked so far to the overall liquid supply opened for staking was usually interpreted as an indicator of investor interest in the token.

This logic was quite ingenious: a larger amount of tokens staked means greater demand for the system and its token. While the circulating supply is unchanged, it was expected that the increase in demand will make the price surge.

However, this didn't happen. As reported by Messari, the two networks with the highest staking totals  - Cosmos (ATOM) and Synthetix (SNX) - experienced the most significant price drops.

Image by Messari

With no apparent trend found, it is clear that the top performers of this group didn't demonstrate much progress in the staking process.

Real catalysts

Mr. Withiam concluded that price dynamics may be related more closely to 

project-specific announcements as well as the general direction of the overall market

It looks like this matches perfectly with Dash (DASH). Last year, this network achieved brilliant milestones in terms of mass market adoption. As previously reported by U.Today, its usage in emerging economies skyrocketed in 2019. 

In contrast, as Mr. Withiam admitted, the Cosmos (ATOM) team had to deal with some internal team issues as well as with a shift in priorities among its core contributor Tendermint Inc.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

