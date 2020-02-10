Crypto Scammers Impersonate Donald Trump in Fake Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Giveaway

Crypto scammers frequently use images of different public figures to steal money from gulible investors. Yesterday, fake Donald Trump started his 'giveaway'.

Typically, the 'giveaways' launched by the fraudsters are organized on behalf of well-known people from the crypto sphere. This time, U.S. President Donald Trump 'is giving away' free Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Bad attempt

The mechanics of the scam look very primitive. The scammers published edited screenshots of Mr. Trump's Twitter account. On these screenshots, the U.S. President admits that he is not the biggest fan of cryptocurrency. Nonetheless, he has 'decided' to cheer up his followers with a crypto charity project.

The project's website looks like a Medium platform blog page. Visitors are asked to follow the links for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) giveaways.

Here is where the scam starts. On the second page of the 'giveaway', people are asked to send from 0.1 to 10 BTC to get from 0.2 to 20 BTC as a reward.

Welcome to the club, Mr. Trump

The scammers were not even stopped by the fact that Mr. Trump has spoken out against 'Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies',

which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity

Previously, U.Today informed users about fake giveaways from the Ethereum Foundation and Litecoin Foundation. The scheme was quite similar: owners of crypto were asked to send tokens 'to verify their address' and get a double sum as a reward.