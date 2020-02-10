Back

Crypto Scammers Impersonate Donald Trump in Fake Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Giveaway

📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Crypto scammers frequently use images of different public figures to steal money from gulible investors. Yesterday, fake Donald Trump started his 'giveaway'.

Crypto Scammers Impersonate Donald Trump in Fake Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Giveaway
Typically, the 'giveaways' launched by the fraudsters are organized on behalf of well-known people from the crypto sphere. This time, U.S. President Donald Trump 'is giving away' free Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Bad attempt

The mechanics of the scam look very primitive. The scammers published edited screenshots of Mr. Trump's Twitter account. On these screenshots, the U.S. President admits that he is not the biggest fan of cryptocurrency. Nonetheless, he has 'decided' to cheer up his followers with a crypto charity project.

Fake giveaway by the fraudaters that impersonate Donald Trump

The project's website looks like a Medium platform blog page. Visitors are asked to follow the links for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) giveaways.

Here is where the scam starts. On the second page of the 'giveaway', people are asked to send from 0.1 to 10 BTC to get from 0.2 to 20 BTC as a reward.

Fake giveaway by fake Donald Trump

Welcome to the club, Mr. Trump

The scammers were not even stopped by the fact that Mr. Trump has spoken out against 'Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies', 

which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity

Previously, U.Today informed users about fake giveaways from the Ethereum Foundation and Litecoin Foundation. The scheme was quite similar: owners of crypto were asked to send tokens 'to verify their address' and get a double sum as a reward.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

