Crypto Price Signal Services Bashed by Seasoned Trader

Everyone who is somehow interested in cryptocurrency trading was offered to sign up at least once for a trading signal, which guaranteed insane profits.

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Koroush AK, a day-trader, entrepreneur, mathematician, and private hedge fund manager well-known as a passionate trading educationist, explained why he is very skeptical about trading signal groups and related services.

Dodgy Signals, Ridiculous Prices

Mr. Koroush AK admitted that a plethora of shady services that offer cryptocurrency trading signals are evolving here and there. Some of them are available at sky-high prices, but are they worth a user's money and time?

Koroush AK also suggested two questions that every potential member of a paid group should ask his/her future mentor. The first and foremost question is asking about their track record, e.g. their trading history or investment activity. The second question that should be asked is if every course or subscription is refundable. Mr. Koroush AK says that answers to both questions are rarely met by paid group leaders.

In actuality, paid trading signal services reveal a true bonanza for fraudsters of all sorts. Prices may reach $3,000 per month, but the scandals with exit scams, deleted tweets, and faked trading track are raging again and again.

Fat Cats Don't Follow Trading Signals

Trader and analyst Koroush AK recommended that his audience to focus on education. This involves learning the basics in order to create their own trading strategy, which may be much wiser than following the recommendations from one more Telegram guru. He also shared the secret to a good strategy:

Diversifying and creating new sources if income is smart. Especially with something as risky as trading.

Mr. Koroush AK also mentioned that he never met anyone who obtained his/her fortune by just following trading signals.

