Back

Crypto Markets Don't Care About Coronavirus: Vitalik Buterin

📰 News
Fri, 02/28/2020 - 14:23
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    As selling is taking place all over the place, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin says that the coronavirus cannot impact the prices of cryptocurrencies

Cover image via vk.com
Contents

While everyone is trying to figure out whether Bitcoin can serve as a flight-to-safety asset during the coronavirus epidemic, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that crypto is not affected by exogenous risk factors.

In his new tweet, the Russian-Canadian prodigy insists that cryptocurrencies do not care about the looming pandemic after slamming the media for pushing false narratives. 

Must Read
Ethereum Price Could Reach $440 If Bullish Momentum Persists: Market Analyst Edward Moya - READ MORE

A black swan 

Bitcoin rallied together with traditional safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen during a military confrontation between the U.S. and Iran. When President Donald Trump moved to de-escalate these tensions, the Bitcoin price immediately took a hit, even some skeptics admitted that this event was a game-changer for BTC as a macro asset. 

However, Bitcoin's failure to serve as a safe haven as the deadly coronavirus continues to march around the globe has cast a huge shadow of doubt on the 'digital gold' narrative. 

Must Read
Bitcoin BTC Could Benefit From Recent CEO Exodus: Crypto Analyst - READ MORE

The first major test

Bitcoin is romanticized by its proponents as the answer to evil central banks and their egregious money-printing.

With the U.S. stock market witnessing its fastest correction in history and the European markets doing even worse, it seems very likely that another financial crisis is just around the corner. 

If the coronavirus does cause a new recession, this is going to be the first major test for Bitcoin in its 11-year history.    

#Vitalik Buterin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
Ripple's Partnership with MoneyGram Criticized by Financial Times

Ripple's Partnership with MoneyGram Criticized by Financial Times
Bitcoin (BTC) Remains in Bear Market, According to Trading Legend Peter Brandt

Bitcoin (BTC) Remains in Bear Market, According to Trading Legend Peter Brandt
S&P 500 Looks Like 'Bitcoin Dump' with $3.4 Trln Erased in Days: Analyst

S&P 500 Looks Like 'Bitcoin Dump' with $3.4 Trln Erased in Days: Analyst