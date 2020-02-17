Crypto Is Becoming More Popular with Swiss Investors: Survey

More young people are turning to Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies in Switzerland

A new survey conducted by Migros Bank shows that cryptocurrencies are becoming a popular investment option in Switzerland. Unsurprisingly, younger savers tend to be more open to crypto compared to older generations.

Millennials set the trend

The aforementioned study has found that 13 percent of investors under 30 believe that Bitcoin and altcoins will play a more prominent role in their basket of savings.

As of now, around seven percent of the Swiss from 18 to 55 have invested in crypto. That said, older investors tend to be more conservative when it comes to putting their money into the newfangled asset class.

The same is true for all developed countries. As reported by U.Today, millennial men tend to be the most crypto-friendly demo in the UK.

A mushrooming crypto hub

Switzerland is widely known as one of the biggest cryptocurrency hubs with Zug's 'Crypto Valley' is home for a slew of businesses that deal with digital assets and blockchain.

Apart from regulations, the mountainous country also takes the lead when it comes to adoption. This January, the city of Zermatt started to accept Bitcoin for tax payments.