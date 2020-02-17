Back

Crypto Is Becoming More Popular with Swiss Investors: Survey

📰 News
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 19:27
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    More young people are turning to Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies in Switzerland

Crypto Is Becoming More Popular with Swiss Investors: Survey

A new survey conducted by Migros Bank shows that cryptocurrencies are becoming a popular investment option in Switzerland. Unsurprisingly, younger savers tend to be more open to crypto compared to older generations. 

Must Read
Number of US Bitcoin Users Now Exceeds Maximum BTC Supply - READ MORE

Millennials set the trend 

The aforementioned study has found that 13 percent of investors under 30 believe that Bitcoin and altcoins will play a more prominent role in their basket of savings. 

As of now, around seven percent of the Swiss from 18 to 55 have invested in crypto. That said, older investors tend to be more conservative when it comes to putting their money into the newfangled asset class.      

The same is true for all developed countries. As reported by U.Today, millennial men tend to be the most crypto-friendly demo in the UK.   

Must Read
Millennials Love Bitcoin, Wall Street Will Too: FOX Business Host Charles Payne - READ MORE

A mushrooming crypto hub 

Switzerland is widely known as one of the biggest cryptocurrency hubs with Zug's 'Crypto Valley' is home for a slew of businesses that deal with digital assets and blockchain. 

Apart from regulations, the mountainous country also takes the lead when it comes to adoption. This January, the city of Zermatt started to accept Bitcoin for tax payments

 
#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Switzerland
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
New Bitcoin (BTC) Extortion Scam Targets Website Owners

New Bitcoin (BTC) Extortion Scam Targets Website Owners
Brad Garlinghouse Compares Ripple to Amazon, Suggests That Central Banks Could Use XRP

Brad Garlinghouse Compares Ripple to Amazon, Suggests That Central Banks Could Use XRP
Mike Novogratz: US Treasury Might Okay BTC Only If Harder Regulations Introduced

Mike Novogratz: US Treasury Might Okay BTC Only If Harder Regulations Introduced