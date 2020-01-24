Crypto Investor: 2020 to Be Wild With $2B of 'Unannounced' Capital in U.S. Funds

Well-known VC-investor and former ConsenSys contributor Ash Egan made an unusual prediction for the 2020 crypto investments market.

Ash Egan shared insight from a sphere of crypto-focused venture investors. And it’s about a huge sum of money!

$2B for wild 2020

Mr. Egan disclosed that two billion U.S. dollars have been allocated to U.S. based crypto funds. He called the money ‘unannounced capital’, which may mean that no investor has disclosed such an influx yet.

Ash Egan even described the distribution of this sum. According to him, the money is distributed across three $300+M funds, four $100-300M funds and four sub $100M funds.

This is what has given him the right to predict a ‘wild’ 2020 in crypto.

It’s all about Ripple (XRP)?

The commentators in his Twitter account don’t believe in his forecast. Some of them even accused Mr. Egan in shilling the upcoming Ripple (XRP) IPO that could potentially occur in 2020.