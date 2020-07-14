Crypto Company Chief Intends to Plead Guilty to Scamming Investors of $25 Mln via ICO

Co-creator of crypto company Centra Tech Inc. intends to admit guilt to attracting investors to the ICO, including celebrities, and duping them of more than $25 mln

As reported by Bloomberg, the third person who co-founded the cryptocurrency company Centra Tech Inc., Sohrab Sharma, has decided to plead guilty in court and admit that he and the other two co-founders intentionally misled investors into parting with more than $25 mln during the public coin offering in 2018.

The other two co-founders pleaded guilty previously.

Celebrity-endorsed scam ICO

The triad who set up Centra Tech Inc. in 2018 offered their investors a product called the "Centra Card." This debit card allegedly allowed users to pay for goods and services at any shop or business outlet using digital currency—as long as those outlets accepted Visa or Mastercard.

The trio became connected through a prior project—a company that rented out luxury automobiles called Miami Exotics. Thanks to multiple mentions by such celebrities as DJ Khaled and Mayweather, they managed to gather a great number of wealthy investors to support their new project.

Later on, it turned out that the celebrities had been paid to advertise the ICO.

$25 mln for fake crypto and a Visa partnership

The money that investors parted with was meant to fund the creation of a cryptocurrency called "Centra tokens" ("CTR tokens").

The scammers told investors that their company had partnered with the Visa and Mastercard behemoths and had been licensed to work in over 28 U.S. states.