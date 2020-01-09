BTC
Crypto Community Puts Bitcoin (BTC) in "409K" After Trump's Tweet

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    From Bitcoin (BTC) price predictions to buying domains — Crypto Twitter goes berserk after Trump makes a typo in his early-morning tweet

Cover image via u.today

Members of the cryptocurrency community are now putting their Bitcoin (BTC) in their non-existent 409K accounts. In such a way, they are obviously mocking a hilarious typo in Donald Trump's latest tweet. 

After successfully de-escalating the military confrontation, Trump fired off new tweets about the ongoing impeachment trial. He also couldn't afford to lose an opportunity to brag about fresh stock market gains. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record highs on the news about the US backing away from a potential war with Iran.

However, instead of mentioning 401(k) plans (the retirement savings of American citizens), he typed "409K's" in his now-deleted tweet.    

"STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?"  

Twitter exploded after this early-morning mistake with users posting both jokes and high-brown theories.     

Bitcoiner Udi Wertheimer even went as far as buying all 409k domains

Meanwhile, Crypto.com's CEO Kris Marszalek suggested that this could be a new Bitcoin price target. 

 
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) Compared to Tesla (TSLA) by Prominent Investor. Elon Musk Won't Like It

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Tesla (TSLA) and Bitcoin (BTC) are birds of the same feather but the former is run by a criminal, according to Mark B Spiegel

Cover image via www.instagram.com
Contents

While everyone is fawning over Tesla and its stock that continues to set new all-time highs almost on a daily basis, there is one naysayer who is not amused by Elon Musk's "NSFW" dad-dance.    

Mark B Spiegel, an investor at Stanphyl Capital, recently lambasted Tesla (TSLA) and Bitcoin on Twitter. He states that BTC is used by criminals while the leading electric car maker is actually run by one. 

Tesla keeps punishing short-sellers  

TSLA has had an incredible run for the past six months, surging by more than 100 percent, which definitely rubbed the famous short-seller the wrong way. Spiegel was convinced that its shares would be trading below $200 in January and actually put his money where his mouth was by buying a bunch of $200 put options contracts. However, this most likely resulted in a humongous loss with Telsa's highflying stock surging above $490 for the first time.

To top that off, Tesla also became the most valuable automaker in the US history. Its market value has surpassed $85 bln, dwarfing Ford and General Motors (GM). At the same time, TSLA is known as one of the most shorted stocks in the US. Elon Musk, who has no shortage of passionate fans, also has plenty of critics who believe he should be locked in cuffs

Bitcoin and Tesla attract gamblers  

In his series of tweets, Spiegel compares trading TSLA to gambling. Notably, he has the same take on Bitcoin.

Spiegel claims that the pseudo-anonymous cryptocurrency, which has a penchant for volatile price moves, is only good for gambling and money-laundering. In order to become useful, BTC needs to become stable. 

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin accounts for 95 percent of all illegal crypto-related transactions.    

