Crypto Can Save User Data Amid Plans for Massive Surveillance During COVID-19 Spread

Fri, 04/03/2020 - 17:00
Yuri Molchan
Weiss Crypto Ratings agency believes that amid the COVID-19 spread, privacy coins can help users benefit and protect themselves as governments are enforcing surveillance
As the coronavirus continues its global spread and people have been locked in the quarantine, some countries’ governments are implementing surveillance measures to keep an eye on the sick and quarantined citizens. Crypto seems to be one of the ways for users to benefit in these conditions.

Privacy coins to protect users’ privacy

The aforementioned countries are China, Russia, Israel, Singapore, South Korea, etc. In its recent tweet, the financial agency Weiss Crypto Ratings shares its concerns whether these measures will disappear once COVID-19 is over.

The agency adds that anonymous coins can see a surge in demand. It adds that those can help protect users' privacy and help them benefit from the current financial chaos. 

John McAfee praises privacy coins

The famous altcoin shiller John McAfee recently praised privacy cryptos on Twitter, such as Monero, Safex and Apollo, saying that those could be a safe haven amid the upcoming hyperinflation of fiat and the overall economic havoc.

In an earlier tweet, McAfee also mentioned stablecoins and decentralized exchanges, saying they can also help solve the current issue.

“$2 trillion printed to "Bail Out" America. An unprecedented devaluation of the dollar is coming! It's time for Crypto again folks. - Privacy coins - stable coins - distributed exchanges Let's take back control of our own currencies.”

Cash Is King During COVID-19 Crisis, but Bitcoin (BTC) Is Next in Line to Throne: Mark Yusko

Google to share user location data to help tackle the virus

In one of its blogs, the tech giant Google has shared that it intends to publish the geolocation data of its multiple users around the globe.

This measure is believed to help governments assess whether social distancing measures are of any use for fighting the pandemic.

Data on users’ movements in over 130 countries is going to be displayed on a specially created website. Google promises that ‘no personally identifiable information’ will be disclosed. The blog post says:

"In the coming weeks, we will work to add additional countries and regions to ensure these reports remain helpful to public health officials across the globe looking to protect people from the spread of COVID-19."

“Understanding not only whether people are traveling, but also trends in destinations, can help officials design guidance to protect public health and essential needs of communities.”

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

