Cross Staking Platform Now Audited by Ethereum (ETH) Veteran OpenZeppelin

Cross Staking, novel multi-product staking ecosystem, shares details of its codebase audit performed by OpenZeppelin ahead of major integration

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cross Staking, a cryptocurrency platform designed for seamless staking of Bitcoin (BTC), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and major altcoins, underwent a security audit by a top-tier vendor.

Cross Staking platform audited by OpenZeppelin Ethereum (ETH) veteran

According to the official announcement shared by the Cross Staking team, its security audit by OpenZeppelin is finished.

Image by Cross Staking

The audit was focused on finding critical design flaws that are dangerous for multi-layer blockchain systems.

Namely, the researchers tried to identify the incorrect blocking of assets between blockchains, various problems with recording transactions in sidechains, the interaction between blockchains and sidechains, logical errors in the code and sidechain misconfigurations.

Ads

Seasoned blockchain security experts from OpenZeppelin unveiled no critical vulnerabilities in the Cross Staking codebase. As per the verdict of auditors, the protocol can only collapse if one of the underlying blockchain fails, which is highly unlikely for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tron (TRX).

Banking heavyweight Banxa can integrate with Cross Staking in Q4, 2022

Also, Cross Staking representatives revealed that leading Australian fintech firm Banxa is getting ready to integrate its cryptocurrency staking services.

Once this integration is live, staking of Bitcoin (BTC), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins will be available for seamless staking through Banxa’s interface.

This integration is also set to protect Banxa community members from increasingly volatile markets. Intuitive staking of major coins is a popular and newbie-friendly way for crypto holders to generate yield in an automated manner.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cross Staking unlocks previously unseen opportunities for crypto holders, traders and investors. Unlike its competitors, it allows users to stake proof-of-work (PoW) coins in a manner similar to proof-of-stake (PoS) ones. This becomes possible thanks to a unique dual-layer technical design.

Currently, Cross Staking works with two independent staking providers: PrimeStake and Oreol Staking. For some assets, annualized yield can exceed 500%.

During the first six months of 2022, crypto holders placed almost $300 in Cross Staking’s passive income modules. In total, the protocol distributed over $70 million between liquidity providers.