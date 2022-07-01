Cross Staking Introduces Novel Income Opportunities with Advanced Staking Providers

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cross Staking is an all-in-one platform that facilitates different staking opportunities for crypto holders with various levels of expertise. Through its array of high-performance staking providers, it allows users to stake all mainstream PoS and even PoW coins.

Cross Staking offers seamless staking for wide range of coins with 45% yield

Cross Staking network is designed to integrate the best staking solutions on the market for maximum APY rates on all deposits. Unlike its competitors, Cross Staking allows its clients to stake both Proof-of-Stake coins like Cardano’s ADA, Polkadot’s DOT and Tezos’ XTZ and Proof-of-Work heavyweights including the likes of BTC, ETH, LTC and so on.

Image by Cross Staking

This unparalleled design becomes possible due to the dual-layer architecture of Cross Staking: Proof-of-Work coins become stakeable when mirrored to Proof-of-Stake blockchains.

As of late Q2, 2022, Cross Network integrated the instruments of two staking providers, Oreol Staking and Prime Stake. The first staking provider, Oreol Stake, supports eight coins, including the likes of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tronics (TRX), XRP, Dash (DASH), Litecoin (LTC), Binance Coin (BNB) and Tether (USDT).

Ads

The platform leverages advanced hardware so that its uptime exceeds 99%. The platform guaranteed reliable staking of all assets listed with 6-45% in annualized yield. By the end of 2022, the platform is going to add seven new blockchain networks.

Prime Stake is another staking provider in the Cross Staking network. It supports the whole range of assets listed by its companion Oreol Stake, but also listed two versions of USDT (Ethereum- and Tron-based) and the most popular memetic canine coin, Dogecoin (DOGE). Prime Stake is an official partner of Dogecoin Foundation.

Data logistics in Prime Stake are protected by AES-256 encryption. Prime Stake offers 9-45% on users’ deposits. This provider offers 180-day standard staking programs, but funds can be staked for 60 days minimum without reduced APYs.

15 new staking providers are ready to join Cross Staking in 2022-2023

That said, Cross Staking network offers far more attractive programs than its major competitors, the staking dashboards of top-tier centralized exchanges. First-gen platforms typically offer limited APYs or set high barriers for minimum deposits (0.1 ETH in some cases).

Also, competitors of Cross Staking and its providers typically work with PoS coins only. That limits the opportunities for newbies in crypto.

Cross Staking network expands its range of services constantly. Five new providers will be added by the end of 2022, while ten more are ready to be integrated in 2023.