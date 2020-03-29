COVID-19 Victim Loses All of Her XRP Holdings Stored on Ledger Wallet Due to This Mistake

A woman infected by the novel coronavirus has more than $2,400 worth of XRP savings stolen from her Ledger wallet

Yet another cryptocurrency investor has fallen victim to the fraudulent phishing scam that targets the owners of Ledger wallets.

In a heartfelt Reddit post, a woman infected by COVID-19 claims to have lost 14,000 XRP ($2.423 at press time).

'I may have fainted'

The victim writes that she downloaded a 'Ledger Live' extension from the Chrome Web Store without a second thought while she was struggling with extreme fever. She meticulously double-checked all keywords only for her and her husband's savings to be stolen in eight minutes.

"Due to the virus and shock, I believe I may have then fainted. I can't be sure," the post said.

The OP has already filed a report with Ripple, the FBI, and her local police department.

Never share your seed phrase

As reported by U.Today, Ledger, the leading manufacturer of hardware wallets, warned its users about the fake 'Ledger Live' Google Chrome extension whose only job is to steal seed phrases. One Twitter user recently lost $16,000 worth of ZEC after falling for the same phishing scam.

The rule of thumb is to never share your 24-word recovery phrase with anyone since there is a good chance that you are dealing with scammers.

