Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

COVID-19 Victim Loses All of Her XRP Holdings Stored on Ledger Wallet Due to This Mistake

News
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:00
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    A woman infected by the novel coronavirus has more than $2,400 worth of XRP savings stolen from her Ledger wallet

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Yet another cryptocurrency investor has fallen victim to the fraudulent phishing scam that targets the owners of Ledger wallets. 

In a heartfelt Reddit post, a woman infected by COVID-19 claims to have lost 14,000 XRP ($2.423 at press time).

Must Read
This Scam with Ripple CEO Making Rounds on YouTube - READ MORE

'I may have fainted'

The victim writes that she downloaded a 'Ledger Live' extension from the Chrome Web Store without a second thought while she was struggling with extreme fever. She meticulously double-checked all keywords only for her and her husband's savings to be stolen in eight minutes.  

"Due to the virus and shock, I believe I may have then fainted. I can't be sure," the post said. 

The OP has already filed a report with Ripple, the FBI, and her local police department.    

Must Read
You Can Lose All Your XRP Tokens If You Fall for This Ripple Scam - READ MORE

Never share your seed phrase 

As reported by U.Today, Ledger, the leading manufacturer of hardware wallets, warned its users about the fake 'Ledger Live' Google Chrome extension whose only job is to steal seed phrases. One Twitter user recently lost $16,000 worth of ZEC after falling for the same phishing scam. 

The rule of thumb is to never share your 24-word recovery phrase with anyone since there is a good chance that you are dealing with scammers. 

You can buy a safe Ledger wallet by using this referral link

#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Scam

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader
XRP & Ethereum Plunge 90% From Record Highs as It Risks Big Correction

XRP & Ethereum Plunge 90% From Record Highs as It Risks Big Correction
Crypto Twitter Sentiment Remains Positive Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drop

Crypto Twitter Sentiment Remains Positive Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drop

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader

News
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 15:16
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Bitcoin (BTC) holders should deal with the inevitable – it will be a very long time before the next all-time high. Are you willing to wait six years for the Moon?

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Seasoned cryptocurrencies trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe posted his long-term prediction for the price of an orange coin.

Price Cycles are Getting Longer

Mr. van de Poppe noticed that the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), is going through its third price cycle. According to him, every cycle is taking much longer than previous one.

For instance, the first cycle in 2012-2014 lasted for 910 days, while the next cycle was 55% longer that previous cycle. That being said, the ongoing cycle may end in 2025-2026.

Mr. van de Poppe also noticed that weekly moving average lines acted as a strong support for the bottoms of price levels within every cycle. The first bearish rally failed to break below the 100-Week Moving Average (MA), while the second had nothing to do with 200-Week MA. Thus, for this cycle, the line for the 300-week MA would be a tough nut to crack for bears.

Patience is a Virtue

Mr. van de Poppe has already wisely counselled to lower our expectations for the price of Bitcoin (BTC) since we may be very far from the new 'parabolas'. Even before Black Thursday of Crypto occurred, he had warned that the 2023-2024 period looked 'more natural' for a peak in the new orange coin market cycle than 2021.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Advice From Top Trader: Lower Your Expectations, No Peak in 2021 - READ MORE

It appears that his prediction is in line with another detailed prediction by crypto analyst Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments. Mr. Edwards studied the energy consumption of the Bitcoin (BTC) network and derived his 'energy value theory', predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach the $100,000 mark in 5 years. This will occur if the crypto manages avoid the risks of governmental restrictions and quantum computers attack.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader
XRP & Ethereum Plunge 90% From Record Highs as It Risks Big Correction

XRP & Ethereum Plunge 90% From Record Highs as It Risks Big Correction
Crypto Twitter Sentiment Remains Positive Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drop

Crypto Twitter Sentiment Remains Positive Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drop